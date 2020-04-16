Local videos address COVID-19 safety
Helpful local videos about how to stay healthy during the pandemic are available. “Episode 4: Think Like a Surgeon,” a two-minute video by Dr. David Welsh, the Ripley County health officer, can be viewed at https://bit.ly/2yhQZ0d To watch the first three videos: https://www.ripleyhealth.com/covid-19
Margaret Mary Health offers 10 informative videos at https://www.mmhealth.org/covid-19-video-updates/.
Conference call explores ag during the pandemic
On Friday, April 17, at noon the Indiana State Department of Agriculture and Indiana State Board of Animal Health will again co-host a conference call for those in the agricultural sector to discuss the current coronavirus situation. Jayson Lusk, a Purdue University economist and agricultural economics department head, will share comments.
Questions may be emailed ahead of time to animalhealth@boah.in.gov.
To join the discussion: 240-454-0887. The meeting code: 618 434 482.
Relay for Life postponed here
“As we continue to monitor the pandemic with guidance from the American Cancer Society, we have decided to postpone our (Ripley County) relay event scheduled for Saturday, June 13,” reports Cassie Nobbe, Margaret Mary Health Outpatient and Cancer Center registrar. “We are optimistic that we will still be able to have an event in 2020. As we find out more information, we will continue to update the group.”
Info: American Cancer Society representative Kathy Toburen, katharine.toburen@cancer.org; or event lead Samantha Smith, Samantha.Smith@gafg.com.
Pets can get inexpensive vaccines
The Franklin County Humane Society Vaccination Clinic originally set for April 25 has been rescheduled for Saturday, June 6, from 1-3 p.m. at the Franklin County fairgrounds, Brookville. Member Jeanine Higginbotham says, “We are hopeful that this virus has passed so that we can resume life as normal.” Info: www.franklincountyhumanesociety.com or 765-647-1444.
Do you have a COVID-19 story?
How did you battle COVID-19? What was your hospital experience like? What did you do while quarantined? After the pandemic, who will you always remember? What do you want area citizens to know about this disease? How have you coped with the death of a loved one? Do you have an ingenious way to sanitize or be socially distant?
The Herald-Tribune would like to tell your stories and publish your photos. Please email theheraldtribune@batesvilleheraldtribune.com or call 812-717-3113 and please be sure to leave your name, phone number and email address.
Big Oaks season opening postponed
In keeping with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the season opening for Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge scheduled for April 17 is postponed until further notice, reports manager Joe Robb.
In addition, the youth turkey hunt that was slated for April 18-19 and the state-drawn spring turkey hunt that was scheduled to take place April 22-May 10 are cancelled. He explains, “We evaluated the access and safety orientation requirements that would be necessary to properly open the refuge to the public within pre-existing management agreements with the Army and concluded that doing so would violate current CDC guidance and would not allow us to protect the health and safety of our visitors and employees.”
Bridgework later
The bridge deck replacement project on State Road 101 over South Hogan Creek in Ripley County has been delayed to ensure highway access and mobility in response to COVID-19.
INDOT contractor Force Construction closed the bridge April 1 for work to begin, but it has been re-opened. The new estimated start date is Friday, May 1. At that time the road will close for about 90 days between county roads 50 North and 50 South south of Milan.
The contract was awarded to Force Construction in July 2019 for $917,700 and is expected to be complete by Sept. 30.
CLP and CDL appointments can be made
The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles opened six branches by appointment only beginning April 6 to process new Commercial Learner’s Permit (CLP), new Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) and CDL upgrades/downgrades to add the tank vehicle or hazardous materials endorsement credential transactions. Appointments will be available Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4:00 p.m.
The nearest branches are 5620 Crawfordsville Road, Indianapolis; and 501 Burkhart Blvd., Seymour. Info: https://www.in.gov/bmv/4509.htm or 888-692-6841 Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Handbag donations will help DV clients
As you do your spring cleaning and clean out closets or come across good online deals, consider donating new or gently used purses, satchels or overnight bags to Safe Passage for its eighth annual Handbags 4 Hope purse auction, suggests community outreach/communications director Mary Mattingly. Donations may be dropped off at the Batesville shelter, or by calling 812-933-1990.
Brand name handbags, often stuffed with local gift certificates and other items, are featured on the silent auction during the salad luncheon fundraiser, which will be hosted by Batesville Christian Church and held at the Batesville High School cafeteria Aug 15.
Proceeds go toward helping domestic violence clients with direct needs, such as housing deposits, fuel vouchers, food and clothing.
Fish stocking continues
The IDNR Fish and Wildlife Division recently began spring fish stockings at locations across the state. Biologists from state fisheries will coordinate statewide with city and county parks to gain access.
To ensure the public and staff’s safety, as trucks are stocking fish, please remember to practice social distancing.
Some egg collection efforts have been canceled for this year. Each year, staff collect walleye and muskellunge (muskie) eggs from wild sources to sustain populations. Though nearly all of Indiana’s walleye waters are sustained through stocking, missing one year of stocking should not significantly impact walleye fishing. Saugeye and muskie fishing also look positive. Muskies are a long-lived species, and their lifespans temper the effect of missed stockings. Info: wildlife.IN.gov/5457.htm
Fishing derby has new date
The 32nd annual New Alsace Conservation Club Fishing Derby is Saturday, June 20, from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. rain or shine at Lake in the Pines, 10412 N. Dearborn Road, Sunman, just west of New Alsace. Registration will begin at 6 a.m. Participants are not required to possess Indiana fishing licenses since they will be fishing at a private lake.
Prizes valued at $1,500 will be given to those registered. The derby is open to the public. The entry fees for adults and children 12 years and up is $18 and free for younger children. Info: Dale Back, 812-623-2431 or backdale@gmail.com; www.newalsaceconservationclub.com
