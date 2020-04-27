Indiana gains $11.5 million for virus testing
U.S. Sen. Todd Young announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will distribute more than $11.5 million to Indiana to boost coronavirus testing and surveillance. The funding is provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. With this funding, Indiana has now received a total of $26.3 million from the CDC.
“As Indiana continues to combat the coronavirus pandemic, this additional funding from the CDC will help expand testing and protect those at risk. This is welcome news for all Hoosiers,” said the senator.
According to the CDC, this funding may be used for the following activities: establishing or enhancing the ability to aggressively identify cases, conduct contact tracing and followup, as well as implement appropriate containment measures; improving morbidity and mortality surveillance; enhancing testing capacity; controlling COVID-19 in high-risk settings and protecting vulnerable or high-risk populations; working with health care systems to manage and monitor system capacity.
To view Young’s coronavirus assistance toolkit: https://www.young.senate.gov/newsroom/press-releases/coronavirus
Out with the old
Rumpke will collect 10 large items (material too large to fit in a garbage can/heavier than 75 pounds) Saturday, May 2, starting at 5 a.m. Citizens are encouraged to set their disposable items out the evening before to ensure items are not missed.
To view guidelines: https://batesvilleindiana.us/resident-resources/garbage-collection/
No Freudenfest this summer
“We will be cancelling Freudenfest for 2020,” reports chairman Troy Ilderton.
“With all of the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, we just wanted to ensure that everyone, including our guests, our volunteers and the community at large, remains safe. And we felt the best way to do that was exercise caution and cancel. It’s very disappointing, but we will regroup and come back strong for 2021.”
American Legion state convention cancelled
Zoom, FaceTime, Google hangouts, Skype and telegraph? The American Legion held a telegraphic roll call in August 1942 during World War II, when the War Department advised against “the concentration of a large number of Legionnaires and auxiliaries in any embarkation port.” The meeting was scheduled for New Orleans.
Almost 80 years later, it was teleconferencing that allowed American Legion Department of Indiana Commander Allen Connelly to virtually meet with his advisory committee and record an electronic vote by the Department Executive Committee to cancel Indiana’s 102nd annual convention. “It’s very unfortunate that we had to cancel our department convention due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the health of our members is our top priority. At the American Legion Department of Indiana, ‘We Change Lives,’ but by canceling our convention, we might just save lives.”
Do you have a COVID-19 story?
How did you battle COVID-19? What was your hospital experience like? What did you do while quarantined? After the pandemic, who will you always remember? What do you want area citizens to know about this disease? How have you coped with the death of a loved one? Do you have an ingenious way to sanitize or be socially distant?
The Herald-Tribune would like to tell your stories and publish your photos. Please email theheraldtribune@batesvilleheraldtribune.com or call 812-717-3113 and please be sure to leave your name, phone number and email address.
