What are you doing for fun?
The Herald-Tribune wants to publish an article (or two) with photos about what families are doing at home during the governor’s order.
We also want movie, video game, old-fashioned board game, TV show and book titles! Maybe even some recipes and funny or serious stories about how the pandemic has altered your plans. Have you thought of unique ways to communicate with loved ones and friends?
Please email your comments and photos to managing editor Debbie Blank at debbie.blank@batesvilleheraldtribune.com, the sooner the better, with your name, hometown and best daytime phone number for any last-minute questions. Thanks!
Food truck procedure altered
In an effort to alleviate the growing issues and risks involved with food service, the Church on Fire food truck will distribute grocery bags of food, instead of hot meals, reports Batesville campus pastor Terry Allen.
The drive-through pickups, preventing people from having to leave their vehicles, will be on two Fridays, April 3 and April 10, from 5-7 p.m. in the parking lot across from Weigel Funeral Home, 151 W. George St.
Sunman Food Pantry open
The Sunman Food Pantry is still open 9-11 a.m. Saturdays, reports co-coordinator Sandra Wagner. Due to social distancing, it is a no-contact procedure. Clients should pull up to the sidewalk side of St. John’s United Church of Christ parish hall, 8917 E. County Road 1300 N., Penntown, open their trunks and remain in their vehicles. No signatures are required and preboxed goods will be placed in each trunk.
Please watch for an article about what other food pantries are doing during the pandemic.
Free food for 600 families
"We're going to do something special Tuesday, April 7," reports Ripley County Food Pantry coordinator Bill Warren. "Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana is coming down with a big semi load of food from 4-6 p.m." at Building 16C, Ripley County Fairgrounds Park, Osgood. "They'd like to pass out 600 baskets of (prebagged) food" on a drive-thru basis to obey the state social distancing mandate. "We had to get special permission from the state to prepack it."
FSSA launches Hoosiers Serving Hoosiers
“Direct support professionals are needed to provide critical care for older Hoosiers and those with disabilities. And child care providers are needed to care for children of first responders, health care and other essential workers, so the rest of us can stay safe and healthy,” notes an Indiana Family and Social Services Administration news release.
The agency is working to link Hoosiers willing to serve Hoosiers with these available opportunities. A video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LAI0ckg 4A4k&feature=emb_logo features FSSA Secretary Jennifer Sullivan and Division of Workforce Development Commissioner Fred Payne with more on the importance of these critical Hoosiers. To volunteer to serve Hoosiers: https://www.in.gov/fssa/5769.htm
Be alert on I-74
Work is expected to begin next week on a $9.7 million asphalt resurface contract on I-74 in Decatur County. A nine-mile section of the interstate will be patched, milled and repaved between Greensburg and New Point.
Both day and nighttime lane closures will be in effect beginning on or after Monday, April 6. A 55 mph speed restriction (when flashing) will also be in place.
The contract was awarded to Dave O’Mara Contractor Inc., North Vernon, in January and is expected to be complete by the end of September. Motorists should slow down, watch for slowed and/or stopped traffic, and drive distraction-free through all work zones.
Handbag donations will help DV clients
As you do your spring cleaning and clean out closets or come across good online deals, consider donating new or gently used purses, satchels or overnight bags to Safe Passage for its eighth annual Handbags 4 Hope purse auction, suggests community outreach/communications director Mary Mattingly. Donations may be dropped off at the Batesville shelter, or by calling 812-933-1990.
Brand name handbags, often stuffed with local gift certificates and other items, are featured on the silent auction during the salad luncheon fundraiser, which will be hosted by Batesville Christian Church and held at the Batesville High School cafeteria Aug 15.
Proceeds go toward helping domestic violence clients with direct needs, such as housing deposits, fuel vouchers, food and clothing.
Local podcast begins
Christopher Aune, a Batesville resident and former reporter at The Herald-Tribune, started a podcast March 24 and has recorded two so far. He reports, “It will eventually include participants, guests and experts talking about my favorite topics.”
To watch on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChristopherAunePodcast/; YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCU5JfOvERnS_fOG4ClrcJvw
Country music showdown in Jasper
The WBDC Country Showdown, one of southern Indiana’s longest-running country music talent searches, returns to the Jasper Arts Center, Jasper, Thursday, June 11. Open to vocal and/or instrumental performers, the competition welcomes individual acts and groups. The top three winners get $1,000, $250 and $100 cash prizes, respectively.
The entry fee is $30 and the deadline is Friday, April 17, at 4 p.m. To apply online: www.wbdc.us
Fish stocking continues
The IDNR Fish and Wildlife Division recently began spring fish stockings at locations across the state. Biologists from state fisheries will coordinate statewide with city and county parks to gain access.
To ensure the public and staff’s safety, as trucks are stocking fish, please remember to practice social distancing.
Some egg collection efforts have been canceled for this year. Each year, staff collect walleye and muskellunge (muskie) eggs from wild sources to sustain populations. Though nearly all of Indiana’s walleye waters are sustained through stocking, missing one year of stocking should not significantly impact walleye fishing. Saugeye and muskie fishing also look positive. Muskies are a long-lived species, and their lifespans temper the effect of missed stockings. Info: wildlife.IN.gov/5457.htm
Fishing derby has new date
The 32nd annual New Alsace Conservation Club Fishing Derby is Saturday, June 20, from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. rain or shine at Lake in the Pines, 10412 N. Dearborn Road, Sunman, just west of New Alsace. Registration will begin at 6 a.m. Participants are not required to possess Indiana fishing licenses since they will be fishing at a private lake.
Prizes valued at $1,500 will be given to those registered. The derby is open to the public. The entry fees for adults and children 12 years and up is $18 and free for younger children. Info: Dale Back, 812-623-2431 or backdale@gmail.com; www.newalsaceconservationclub.com
Statewide preservation conference postponed
Oct. 13-16 are the new dates for Preserving Historic Places, Indiana Landmarks’ statewide preservation conference in South Bend. Expect the same great mix of lectures, workshops and educational sessions, along with tours and field sessions exploring the industrial heritage and revitalization of the vibrant host city. Info: https://bit.ly/2w2ERzg
