Shortly after starting her first day on the job as the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency director Feb. 10, Amy Lindsey became even more busy dealing with COVID-19 concerns. However, the Batesville resident is well qualified for her position.
"I was an early childhood teaching major in college, but decided to take a storm chasing class one summer and fell in love with severe weather, especially tornadoes. Our professor, Dr. David Arnold, took a group of us out to chase severe weather and tornadoes for a month. We traveled all over the Great Plains and learned how to forecast severe thunderstorms and watch them occasionally turn into tornadoes.
"It was during that trip I realized I wanted to be the person who helped people recover from tornadoes and severe weather. I got to see firsthand how people’s lives could change in an instant. That trip changed the course of my life. I decided to change my major and grew passionate about severe weather and emergency management. I spent the next five summers chasing tornadoes all over the central U.S.! I have a strong desire to help people, so this job was a great fit for me."
"I have a master’s (degree) in operational meteorology and climatology. I spent almost 13 years working for the Indiana Department of Homeland Security as the state training officer, running the emergency management training program. I co-developed the emergency and disaster management degree program at the University of Indianapolis, where I’ve been an adjunct professor since 2009. I’ve taken thousands of hours of training in a variety of emergency management and homeland security topics. I’m also a Certified Emergency Manager through the International Association of Emergency Managers," reported the East Central High School graduate.
In addition, "I did some work as a FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) contractor inspecting houses after Hurricane Irma. I am also a professional photographer and worked on a project with the All-Hazards Incident Management Team Association, where I got to spend time with national incident management teams assisting with Hurricane Harvey recovery in Houston back in 2017. I also did a promotional project with the American Humane Association and Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association after the 500-year floods in West Virginia in 2016. Their community was hit hard and they did a lot of work to rescue and treat injured animals."
As EMA director, "my primary responsibility is to plan for emergencies and disasters. In this capacity, I get to work with responders, government officials, nonprofits, businesses and community members to educate them about threats that might impact our community – severe weather, cyber attacks, disease outbreaks, chemical spills, etc. – and help them prepare themselves, their families, schools, churches and businesses to prevent, respond to and recover from those incidents. If a large incident happens, it’s my job to help coordinate resources so we can effectively respond. I also work with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security on a regular basis and, if there’s a large disaster, I would work with FEMA to get funds for our county to help recover from the incident."
Lindsey said there are job challenges. "Budgets are generally tight in government, so it can be tough to justify spending money on something that may or may not happen. I work a lot with federal grant money, which is somewhat restrictive, but it allows us to fund projects the county may not be able to. I’m currently applying for homeland security grants to strengthen our cyber and soft target security. It can also be challenging to convince people to prepare themselves and their families and businesses for potential emergencies when they may or may not see the outcome of that preparedness."
However, "I love when I’m able to make a difference in the lives of people affected by disasters. People are so grateful for the help and it warms my heart to know I’ve had an impact on someone’s life."
On a personal note, the Guilford native noted, "I am the proud mom to two very spoiled rescue pups! I’m a huge animal lover, especially dogs."
For updates on COVID-19 and other Franklin County EMA issues, persons can visit https://www.facebook.com/Franklin-County-IN-Emergency-Management-108178457448109/
Late March 26, she posted, "Check out the webpage we put together for COVID-19. Lots of good info here!"
