Community Mental Health Center Inc. welcomes a new executive director as Greg Duncan, chief quality officer and senior vice president for quality management and health care strategies at Lifespring Health Systems, Jeffersonville, was selected by CMHC’s Board of Directors at their March 11 meeting to succeed current executive director Tom Talbot, who has held the position for more than 10 years, according to Kevin Kennedy Sr., CMHC public relations manager.
Duncan, who has been with Lifespring since late 2004, has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Eastern Illinois University and a Master’s of Social Work from the Kent School of Social Work at the University of Louisville. During his tenure at Lifespring, he has held senior positions in quality management, managed care services and health care strategies. Previous to his work at Lifespring, Duncan held a variety of clinical and management positions at a number of providers in Louisville and the surrounding region, beginning with a residential counselor position in August 1996. This included nearly two years as a case manager with Lifespring from 1997-99.
Among achievements in his career at Lifespring, the Floyds Knobs resident, who grew up in Naperville, Illinois, has played roles in development and implementation of three Federally-Qualified Health Centers in Lifespring’s service area and in helping manage its merger with Southern Hills Counseling Center in 2018, creating an 11-county service area in the south central region of Indiana. He currently serves on the National Association of Community Health Centers Rural Health Committee.
Duncan is married with three teenage children. He enjoys golfing, hiking and other outdoor activities. In addition, he is actively involved in his children’s soccer, dance and theater programs.
“I am honored to join the team at CMHC. CMHC has been providing lifesaving, high quality, innovative services for more than 50 years in southeastern Indiana by ensuring the community needs are met through comprehensive mental health services, addiction treatment and primary care services. Mr. Talbot and his team have created a strong foundation the community can be proud of, and I look forward to working to expand these services even further,” he said.
Talbot, who plans to retire in July, began his tenure at CMHC in 2000, being hired as quality improvement director after having served as a QI consultant with CMHC for several months. He came to CMHC in the midst of a more than two decades long behavioral health care career, mostly hospital-based in Cincinnati, and is a registered nurse with a master’s degree in management, health care administration. He served as a captain in the U.S. Air Force. He was the Ohio Psychiatric Advisory Council president for 10 years. Talbot has fostered the center’s participation in quality improvement activities, which has helped CMHC survive and thrive in a tumultuous era for mental health services.
He has been a member of the board of directors of the Indiana Council of Community Mental Health Centers for several years, having served four terms as president. He has worked with Matt Brooks, executive director of the Indiana Council, to help direct the organization’s efforts to advocate for the state’s mental health centers. Talbot also has been an active member of the National Council for Behavioral Health. He was a founder and first president of the board of directors of the East Indiana Area Health Education Center and has served on its board of directors for several years. He has been an accreditation surveyor for 18 years with CARF.
“I have had a wonderful 42-year long career in behavioral health care," Talbot said. "I have had the opportunity to make a difference in serving individuals, families and communities across our region, alongside many individuals and organizations that have the same focus. I’ve had a supportive leadership group and staff members who are mission-focused on wellness, as we provide mental health, addiction and integrated primary care services.”
“I’m looking forward to being with my wife, traveling, playing golf, writing screenplays and enjoying time with grandkids after my departure from CMHC. The center will be in good hands with Mr. Duncan. He is a seasoned professional who will continue the excellence that CMHC provides. Please join me in welcoming him to our community.”
CMHC uses a network of facilities in Batesville, Brookville, Lawrenceburg, St. Leon and Vevay to provide services in the region. It offers an array of services, including outpatient counseling, substance use disorder services, inpatient hospitalization, community and school-based services, employment services and housing services for individuals with serious and persistent mental illnesses. CMHC employs professional staff, from case managers to psychiatrists, to provide these services.
If you, or a friend or a neighbor, are dealing with depression, anger, stress, substance use problems or addiction, grief or another mental health issue, please contact CMHC at 812-537-1302 or visit www.cmhcinc.org to find an office near you. Emergency services are available 24/7 by calling 812-537-1302 or toll-free at 877-849-1248.
