ASPIN navigators, funded through a grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, are available statewide to assist in reviewing State Health Insurance Programs or the Marketplace plans remotely through Skype, Zoom or phone.
Due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus ASPIN navigators are not able to meet consumers at libraries and other places that we normally do because of closings and visitor restrictions. Following the federal and state guidelines to help slow the spread, navigators are now working from home.
If you or someone you know is losing health insurance, ASPIN navigators are available to provide free help. Navigators can help you enroll during Special Enrollment Periods for Marketplace Plans, the Health Indiana Plan or the Children’s Health Insurance Plan.
Navigators are state and federally trained and certified to provide assistance in a fair, accurate and impartial manner.
To request an appointment, call 877-313-7215 weekdays during business hours, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., or via the web 24/7 at www.aspinhealthnavigator.org.
