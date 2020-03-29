“These are uncertain times – but one thing is always true: we need a connection to the natural world,” observes Oak Heritage Conservancy executive director Liz Brownlee.
The nonprofit has created 14 nature preserves in southeast Indiana. OHC protects land in Ripley, Decatur, Jefferson, Jennings, Switzerland, Ohio, Dearborn, Washington, Clark and Scott counties.
In response to COVID-19, all in-person OHC events are cancelled or postponed. Brownlee says, “We look forward to spending time outside in nature with you later this year. But for right now: If you’re looking for some nature-themed projects to do while we stay at home, we’ve got you covered! Each week, we’ll post a new project for nature lovers of all ages” at https://oakheritageconservancy.org/nature-at-home/
This week’s project is animal tracks. Put on your detective hat, and try to figure out who’s making tracks. We’ve got a free guide to mammals of North America, and a fun quiz for you detectives.
After you do this activity, pop outside and look for animal tracks in the mud or along a creek. Even in your backyard, you might find some tracks.
If you go to a park or nature preserve to look for tracks, remember to follow the CDC’s guidelines: keep 6 feet between you and other families, wash your hands and stay home if you feel sick. Thanks for protecting yourselves and your community.
Follow us on Facebook and Instagram (search for Oak Heritage Conservancy) to see the latest activities.
Brownlee also provided a Park Hop update. Although Indiana is on a stay at home order, most parks and nature preserves are still open. She says, “We hope that the scavenger hunt can add some normalcy and fun to your life!”
“If you completed some of the scavenger hunt, good work! We hope you enjoyed it! Normally, we would have a celebration where kids can learn about nature and claim prizes based on how many parks they visited. Instead, we are adapting.” Visit https://oakheritageconservancy.org/findparks/park-hop/ for details about the park hop, which ends April 4, and how youth can enter to win a grand prize.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.