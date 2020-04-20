Indiana and states across the U.S. are observing April 20-24 as Work Zone Awareness Week. National Work Zone Awareness Week marks the ceremonial start to highway construction season and aims to bring awareness to motorist and worker safety in highway work zones.
The theme for the 2020 week is “Safe Work Zones for all: Protect Workers. Protect Road Users.”
"Work Zone Awareness Week is as much for everyday drivers as it is for those working on the roads," Gov. Eric Holcomb said. "We want everyone to stay safe when they are out on our roadways and that is the responsibility of all Hoosiers."
The dangers are real. In 2019, nearly 30 people were killed in INDOT work zone crashes, which was the highest loss of life in the last 15 years.
Over 1,100 INDOT construction projects are planned across the state this year, with many projects already underway or beginning soon. So far in 2020, 37 have been injured in INDOT work zone crashes.
INDOT Commissioner Joe McGuinness said, "Safety is always in the forefront of our minds at INDOT. We have extensive safety plans in place to prevent work zone crashes, but we need everyone to help make that a reality."
INDOT utilizes work zone signage, traffic alerts and social media to keep Hoosiers up to date on construction projects. Drivers can visit www.nextlevelroads.com to use an interactive online map to see projects that are happening around the state. Current work zones and real-time traffic conditions are also available on the INDOT Cars Program map.
To learn more about the week, visit nwzaw.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.