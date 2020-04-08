In Indiana, 214 cities, towns and counties received a combined $126.5 million in state matching funds for local road projects through the Next Level Roads: Community Crossings Initiative, Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe McGuinness announced April 7.
The grantees in this area: Franklin County, $1 million; Ripley County, $955,549; Oldenburg, $594,145; Batesville, $217,091; and Versailles, $12,600.
When he heard about Batesville receiving funding, Mayor Mike Bettice said, "It was the first good news we have had for a few weeks. With community members being sick with COVID-19 and at least one death here locally from the virus, it was nice to have something to celebrate.
"We will be looking to repave the following roads this summer/fall: Huntersville Road from Sycamore Road to the tunnel, Westbrook Drive from County Line Road to the dead end, White Oak Drive from 300 feet southeast of Little Leaf Lane to the dead end, Hawthorn Court from White Oak Drive to the dead end, EGS Boulevard from Lakeshore Drive to 200 feet west of Brook Drive, Edgewood Drive from Second Street to the dead end and Fisherman Drive from State Road 46 to the dead end."
Oldenburg Town Council President Dennis Moeller reported, "It's a good deal and very nice to hear some positive news .... We will be resurfacing almost every street in town (that wasn't done earlier) except Water Street. Curb and gutter will also be involved."
Ripley County Commissioners President Mark Horstman noted, "I was called by Ray Toops, our highway superintendent, as soon as it was awarded. With all the things we are dealing with at this time, it was great to get this news. The staff at our highway garage puts a lot of time and hard work applying for this grant, and it's great to see their hard work pay off!
"These are all roads that will be paved with the grant money: South Michigan Road from West County Road 550 South to S.R. 421, East C.R. 300 North from S.R. 129 to the Milan city limits, Delaware Road from East C.R. 950 North to East C.R. 1400 North, East C.R. 950 North from Delaware Road to S.R. 129 and East C.R. 200 North from S.R. 129 to S.R. 101."
The governor said, “Hoosier communities are able to take on more needed road work and do it in record time thanks to Community Crossings. Our commitment to partnering with cities, towns and counties on vital infrastructure helps build strong communities poised for investment and job growth.”
The Community Crossings Initiative has provided more than $738 million in state matching funds for construction projects. The latest round garnered more applications than dollars available – making the call for projects highly competitive. In response to local requests to help manage project flow, INDOT now accepts applications in both January and July, with a $1 million cap annually per community. An estimated $100 million will be available for communities opting to apply during the July 2020 call for projects.
“INDOT’s mission is to build and maintain Indiana’s transportation to grow our economy and enhance the quality of life in Indiana,” said McGuinness. “Through Community Crossings we’re able to take that commitment to local roads, not just our highways. This sustained investment by the state makes sure that the Crossroads of America is maintained from the first mile to the last mile.”
To qualify for funding, local governments must provide local matching funds, 50% for larger communities or 25% for smaller communities, from a funding source approved for road and bridge construction. They must also submit an INDOT-approved asset management plan for maintaining existing roads and bridges. State law requires annually that 50% of the available matching funds be awarded to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer. State lawmakers identified long-term funding for Community Crossings as part of House Enrolled Act 1002, passed by the legislature and signed into law by Holcomb in April 2017.
The list of all communities receiving matching funds in the 2020 January call for projects is online at www.in.gov/indot/communitycrossings.
