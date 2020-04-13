Seven new positive COVID-19 cases were received by the Franklin County Health Department April 13, bringing the total number to 73. The new cases are all adults under the age of 50, according to a news release from the Franklin Count COVID-19 Task Force, comprised of the county's health and sheriff's departments and emergency management agency.
Health officials also announced three more patients have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing the total number to 36. Ten family members who live with or have had close contact with a person affected by the virus have met the guidelines for release from quarantine, bringing the total number of quarantined family members that have been released to 37. None of these 10 family members showed symptoms of the virus. One patient has been removed from a ventilator and is breathing on their own, but still in the hospital.
“It is great to see the increase in the number of citizens who have recovered and have been released from quarantine,” said commissioner Tom Linkel. “We urge everyone to stay the course, continue to stay at home and maintain social distances in the event you must leave the house. We will get through this."
Health officials remind everyone that once persons have met the guidelines for release, they are urged to continue to stay at home as much as possible. Those being released from quarantine are urged to wear protective face masks, practice social distancing when they leave their house, continue to wash their hands frequently and clean and sanitize commonly touched surfaces in their home.
For more information and resources, visit www.franklincounty.in.gov or www.coronavirus.in.gov.
