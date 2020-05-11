The Franklin County Health Department announced May 11 receiving two new positive adult COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total number to 109, according to a Franklin County COVID-19 Task Force news release.
Health officials also announced that three more patients have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing Franklin County’s total recovered residents to 81 out of the 109 cases or 74.3%.
Officials would like to remind citizens and businesses that manufacturing and religious services are allowed to open. Restaurants are allowed to open inside dining to 50% capacity. Salons, barbershops and tattoo parlors are allowed to open by appointment. Gatherings are to be 25 or fewer people. All businesses and gatherings must follow social distancing guidelines.
The Indiana State Department of Health and CDC still recommend citizens wear masks when out in public when social distancing is difficult to maintain.
Info: https://backontrack.in.gov/ppemarketplace.htm, www.franklincounty.in.gov.
