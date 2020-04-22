The Franklin County Health Department announced April 22 receiving two new positive cases for COVID-19, bringing the county’s totals to 92. Both new patients are adults, according to a news release from the Franklin County COVID-19 Task Force, comprised of the county’s health and sheriff’s departments and emergency management agency.
Health officials also announced that two more patients have recovered from the coronavirus and have been released from quarantine, bringing the number of recovered patients to 55. One patient, a person in their 60s, has been removed from a ventilator and is breathing on their own, but still in the hospital.
“We have been working with United Way of Franklin County for resources for those affected by COVID-19,” said Franklin County Emergency Management Agency director Amy Lindsey. “United Way developed a flowchart directing citizens where to go if they are in need of assistance.”
Citizens wishing to donate to the United Way of Franklin County COVID-19 Fund, which is supporting human service needs during economic distress associated with the pandemic, can go to https://www.uwfcin.org, their Facebook page at United Way of Franklin County, Indiana, or mail checks to United Way of Franklin County, P.O. Box 105, Brookville, IN 47012.
For the latest information on COVID-19, go to www.coronavirus.gov, or locally at www.franklincounty.in.gov. Follow us on Facebook at Franklin County Sheriff’s Department and Franklin County Health Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.