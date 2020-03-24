Based on current call volumes, Margaret Mary Health’s COVID-19 Hotline hours have been adjusted to 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Community members are encouraged to call the hotline for information about COVID-19 symptoms, help determining when and where to seek medical treatment, assistance understanding COVID-19 testing guidelines and advice on isolation. To reach the hotline, call 812-933-5556.
"The global demand for personal protective equipment, like face masks, has created a severe shortage across the globe. That’s why Margaret Mary Health is requesting anyone with a sewing machine and the ability to sew to help make cloth face masks for our patients and their families," explained Sheri Brougher, MMH director of marketing and business development.
Instructions for making masks can be found at mmhealth.org/covid-19.
In Batesville, donations can be dropped off from noon-5 p.m. at Miss Shannon’s Music Studio, 121 Shopping Village, Suite A. In Versailles, donations can be dropped off at The Quilter’s Nook, 82 Hill St., on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and on Sunday from noon-4 p.m.
For volunteers who have already made face masks that don’t follow the specifications outlined on the website, those donations are still appreciated. Questions can be emailed to Mary Dickey at mary.dickey@mmhealth.org.
Recent updates on the COVID-19 pandemic can be read on the MMH website at mmhealth.org/covid-19.
