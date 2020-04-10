"As of April 10, 2020, we have eight inpatients currently under treatment" for COVID-19 at Margaret Mary Health, reports Sheri Brougher, director of marketing and business development.
One patient is on a ventilator.
A video called "A View From the Frontlines of the COVID-19 Pandemic" posted April 8 can be viewed at https://vimeo.com/405591807.
Dr. William Lovett, who works in the MMH Emergency Department, says in the video, "I've been here since 2002. I can really probably count maybe on two hands the amount of ventilators we've ever had to use since 2002. But guess what? Last week we had six people on ventilators at the same time. That's how sick these people are. They are coming to our ER really short of breath."
"Right on the floor now there are ... two husband-and-wife teams" being treated, according to Leeanne Beiser, RN, a customer service liaison who also spoke in the video. "That's been the case multiple times. At one point we had three family members ... You can imagine being that person at home and having someone in such serious condition and not being able to talk to them ... These people are so sick, as much as they would like to talk to their family, they just don't have the strength."
There are four additional inpatients at the hospital currently for conditions not associated with the novel coronavirus.
So far, MMH has transferred 20 clinically-diagnosed COVID-19 patients to Cincinnati hospitals.
Brougher noted that these numbers can change daily and even hourly.
As of April 10, 80 patients have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to her. "Most patients were never admitted to the hospital and were treated at home, while some were admitted and have been discharged, and others remain inpatient for care. This number does not include the many additional patients who were clinically diagnosed, but were not tested or potentially received a false-negative result."
What have MMH leaders learned about the disease based on their experiences treating these patients? Margaret Mary Health President and CEO Tim Putnam answers, "Our providers agree the variability of symptoms makes this challenging, from respiratory symptoms to headache, loss of taste and smell, nausea, and backache, it varies greatly with this disease compared to others.
"Also, clinical studies have shown that many individuals test positive and are completely asymptomatic while others it attacks aggressively, which is significantly different than our experience with other viral diseases like influenza. People can have a mild case or serious case of influenza, but the spectrum doesn’t vary as greatly as what we’ve seen with COVID-19.”
When asked if employees have enough personal protective equipment (masks, gloves, gowns) now, Brougher responded, "We have been able to keep up with the increased demand for PPE, but have also prepared if significant shortages occur."
Hospital officials are having trouble getting supplies. The director acknowledges, "It’s been much more difficult during this pandemic to get the supplies we need. Our regular suppliers have filled only portions of our orders and we’ve had to look for other resources to help support our PPE and other medical equipment needs. It’s taken a lot of creativity from our team and the incredible support of the community and many local businesses to make sure we have the supplies that are necessary."
Local residents should continue making masks to give to MMH and use themselves. She points out, "Given the CDC recommendation for all individuals to mask in public, these homemade masks will be necessary to keep our community safe. But it’s still important we build our internal supply to protect our team members on the frontlines treating patients. At this point in time, we have less than half of the number of homemade masks that we feel we may potentially need."
MMH leaders are placing employees where they are needed most. Brougher explains, "We currently have 814 employees located across more than 15 locations throughout Ripley and Franklin counties. We’ve taken steps to keep as many of our employees working as possible, including retraining staff to be able to support different areas of need during this pandemic. With elective services being canceled and postponed, some departments have seen significant declines in volumes, leaving staff with fewer hours than typical. To help provide additional hours for these team members, we’ve created a manpower pool that enables us to deploy underutilized resources to other areas."
A few providers and other staff members had tested positive for the virus by March 24. That number has grown to 12 infected with COVID-19 as of April 10. Fortunately, so far no team members have been hospitalized due to the novel coronavirus.
What is morale like at the hospital right now? Putnam answers, "I’ve worked in health care more than three decades and I’ve never been prouder of the people I’m working with. They come in daily and put themselves at risk to provide care and support for people fighting for their lives. It’s clear with talking to so many of them that they are scared, but they understand their duties and responsibilities during a time of crisis. Although a challenging time, everyone is doing their best to remain positive for each other and for our patients.”
Staff members on duty the night of April 4 were surprised by a drive-thru tribute. Brougher says, "People showing support for the individuals on the frontlines of this pandemic truly lifts the spirits of everyone at Margaret Mary. The community has done so much in the way of prayers, cards of appreciation, donations of food and medical supplies. Knowing we’re not in this alone really energizes our team to continue to fight for our patients."
"We know every team member is asked on a regular basis what’s going on with the pandemic. Leadership at MMH has worked hard to communicate as many details as possible on preparations taking place, new protection protocols and procedures, what we’re seeing in terms of patient volumes and testing on a daily basis, so that they can be informed and confident when sharing information with others. The leadership team has also been taking this opportunity daily to thank all the staff at MMH for their efforts in battling this pandemic.
"The support and appreciation for our staff from the community and local businesses have simply been overwhelming. It’s hard to put into words just how much of a positive impact that has had here at the hospital. What has always made Margaret Mary different from the larger urban hospitals is that we treat everyone here like family, and many times they are. In this crisis, we have truly seen our community step up as our extended family with their love and support."
Brougher has two suggestions: "It’s important that people continue to monitor their health. Don’t ignore other diseases and health issues. We cannot let the fear of this disease paralyze us. Managing other chronic health conditions is vital. While COVID-19 is a serious illness, we still have people dying daily from serious health issues such heart disease, stroke and cancer. We need members of our community to actively monitor their health and not dismiss any changes. Take time to eat healthy, exercise regularly and take prescribed medications. When a health issue or concern arises, we need people to continue to contact their primary care provider or family doctor for care."
She also hopes area citizens put the welfare of all their neighbors above their own desires. "We need to continue to fight this pandemic as a community. Margaret Mary cannot win this battle alone. It has taken and will continue to take linking resources with businesses, the school corporation and countless others to meet the challenges that potentially lie ahead. And, most importantly, it takes each and every individual in the community heeding the warnings, practicing social distancing, staying home as much as possible, washing their hands frequently, helping their friends and family who need it to flatten the curve and slow the spread of this virus."
