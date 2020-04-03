To continue to improve access to care during this pandemic and further separate Margaret Mary Health’s ill patients from its healthy patients, MMH has established a second acute care extension site at the Orthopaedic and Specialty Center on State Road 129, reports Sheri Brougher, director of marketing and business development.
This site has been set up to provide care for ill patients who need to be seen, but for the safety of other patients and staff, should not be seen at the normal practice. Patients may be offered a face-to-face visit with an MMH provider, an MMH nurse-supported telehealth visit with a provider or a telehealth visit directly with an MMH provider from the patient’s home.
The acute care extension site at Batesville Primary School will continue to see patients with COVID-19-like symptoms, such as fever and respiratory issues, including coughing, wheezing or shortness of breath.
Both sites will help continue Margaret Mary’s efforts to minimize exposure and risk of transmission of viral infections to healthy patients receiving routine care in provider offices. A limited number of appointments is available each day at both locations. For an appointment, contact your primary care provider or call 812-933-5556 and they will help set up the appropriate visit type and location for your care.
The MMH podiatry practice, formerly located in the Orthopaedic and Specialty Center, has temporarily been moved to the Outpatient and Cancer Center located on Six Pine Ranch Road. Patients with upcoming appointments have been notified of this transition.
For the latest updates, visit MMH online at mmhealth.org/covid-19.
