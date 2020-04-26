State Rep. Cindy Ziemke (R-Batesville) said many helpful mental health resources are available to Hoosiers during the coronavirus pandemic.
"I have been a longtime advocate for the mental health of Hoosiers," she said. "Over the last several weeks, many people have lost their jobs, are worried about getting sick and have anxiety while staying home, but please know there is help to cope with our stress."
Ziemke said an easy way to find local mental health resources is to call 211. The free service quickly connects callers to support near their homes and is available 24/7. Hoosiers can also contact their doctor or health insurance provider about access to telehealth options for counseling and emotional support.
According to her, social distancing and staying home may exacerbate addiction issues for those in recovery from substance abuse because they may not have access to their typical healthy coping methods. Anyone struggling can call the Indiana Addiction Hotline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) to get referrals for treatment at state-approved agencies and connections to support groups like Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous.
"Addiction plagued our communities before the coronavirus showed up and it hasn't gone away," Ziemke said. "These programs have shown they can help and they are critical to many Indiana families who need treatment."
Shelters have reported an increase in domestic violence since the stay-at-home order was issued. The Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence has a 24-hour hotline at 800-332-7385, and is online at icadvinc.org, where Hoosiers can seek help and find nearby programs and services.
The state representative said for some, social distancing can trigger feelings of loneliness and suicidal thoughts. Those experiencing emotional distress can contact the National Suicide Prevention Hotline 24/7 at 800-273-TALK (8255) or visit SuicidePreventionLifeline.org for confidential support.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers comprehensive guidance on coping with stress. Tips include keeping a routine, staying connected with family and friends, exercising and maintaining a healthy diet. More information can be found at cdc.gov/coronavirus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.