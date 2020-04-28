Even though some changes have been made, the city of Batesville continues to operate and provide services for its citizens despite the challenges of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
"All employees are still working," reports Mayor Mike Bettice. "The city provides a number of essential services – police, fire, water, gas and wastewater – so reducing the workforce was not an option."
"The Memorial Building is still closed to the public. Most of us are now working from home, but from time to time we do have employees in the building to do those items that must be performed in house. For example, the 911 dispatch center is still operating from the building."
"We adopted social distancing immediately. Since we provide essential services, we had to take precautions to ensure we did not have an entire department out sick at the same time. The department heads have done a great job of rotating the work schedule to keep our employees safe and healthy."
He reveals, "We are installing a flagpole and a new swing set out at the new park on the north side of town. We are also doing the usual mowing and maintenance at both Liberty Park and Brum Woods. The street department continues to perform their usual road and stormwater projects around town. They have also been busy getting things ready for spring and summer. Work continues on the long-term water project that we started at the beginning of the year."
"We have decided to put a hold on a couple of projects. In particular, we will go slow on the steel lintel and masonry repair above the main entrance at the Memorial Building. We also decided to put off the replacement of the liner for the Batesville Memorial Pool. Once we get a better handle on how the city’s finances are going to be affected by the virus, we will re-evaluate all capital projects."
During this COVID-19 pandemic, Bettice says he has received guidance "from a lot of different sources. At the state level, we are getting help from the governor’s office, State Board of Accounts, Department of Local Government Finance and Indiana State Department of Health. We have also gotten great information from our federal partners. Senator Braun, Senator Young and Congressman Pence have all provided information about the programs enacted by the federal government. They have all called and offered words of wisdom and encouragement. Both AIM (Accelerate Indiana Municipalities) and ARa (Administrative Resources association) have been able to give insight on how our finances may be affected by the virus."
Leaders from four local groups have also been very helpful. "Tricia Miller, executive director of the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce, and Ginnie Faller, business adviser for the Indiana Small Business Development Center, have done a great job on working with the local businesses to help them weather this storm. Lastly, the collaboration with Dr. Welsh and Holley Rose of the Ripley County Health Department, Tim Putnam of Margaret Mary Health and the city of Batesville has been great! We are all very lucky to have these committed professionals working together to help us get through this."
For the citizens of Batesville, "I know the last few weeks have been very difficult. So many people have given up so much. From the individuals that have been infected by COVID-19, to the health care workers taking care of the sick, to the businesses that have been affected during the shutdown, to everyone sheltering in place that have given up being with families and friends, we have all done a great job of social distancing and being safe. We are making progress," the mayor reveals. "The number of new cases of COVID has been slowing down, but it is too early to celebrate.
"I know with the weather getting better, and the urge to catch up with families and friends is growing, but we need to keep on this same path for a little longer, so we can ensure we don’t have a second surge of new cases. I would hate to have given up so much to fall short now and have this disease blow up again. So, my message is simple: We all need to continue to do our part, to continue social distancing, to be safe and to make good decisions for our families, friends and neighbors."
He announces, "I have said this before, and I will say it again. I am very proud to be part of a community that cares so much. We have so many people that all want to do the right thing for our families and friends. Three years ago, we had a fire in downtown and nine families lost everything. Everyone pitched in and in a matter of a few days we found a way to provide those families with food to eat, clothes to wear and a place to live.
"Today we are faced with a pandemic, the likes we have never seen before in our lifetimes, but if we all pull together, like we have in the past, we can beat this! I believe in you! I believe in Batesville!"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.