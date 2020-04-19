As the novel coronavirus pandemic became more serious in Indiana, "everyone was very disappointed to hear there would not be spring sports, but as events began to unfold, it did not come as a surprise," reported Batesville High School athletic director Bryan Helvie by email.
"Our student-athletes put a lot of time into their respective sports and it is disappointing they will not get to see the benefits of that hard work and dedication. It is especially disappointing for the senior class. I am sure they all wanted a chance to compete, but I believe they understand the magnitude of the situation."
Keeping fit must be on the minds of many teens. According to Helvie, "Many of our student-athletes participate in two or three sports. They do a great job working on skills and staying in shape all year. Now they are just challenged to do so individually until we are allowed to gather again in a team/group setting. The important part is to stay safe and adhere to all guidelines."
Mark Wilder, Oldenburg Academy girls tennis coach, said his team "was looking forward to our upcoming season with much anticipation. Coming off our fifth straight sectional and regional championships and returning six of our top nine players gave us great hope and excitement. That coupled with the fact that we had been training hard as a team since October – we were strong and ready. On paper, (it was) quite possibly our best team ever!"
He noted that four returning seniors had lots of “match tough” play. "Unlike many years, we could go '10-deep' with interchangeable parts/players." The team had strength at the top at all singles positions with steady and developing doubles teams. The coach also felt the freshman class was the strongest ever, "allowing us to move our No. 2-3 singles players from last year to doubles to make room for them."
Wilder also liked the tougher schedule that had the Lady Twisters competing with some of the top Hoosier teams – Center Grove, Mount Vernon, Bishop Chatard, Delta, Franklin and Bloomington, in addition to local rivals.
The season being snuffed out was "especially a letdown for our seniors and returning players," believed BHS girls tennis coach Emily Helvie. Nevertheless, "as a coach and teacher, I want to make sure the student-athletes are safe, even if that means missing a season."
"It is so disheartening to know that we will not get to experience the baseball season that results in so many lifelong memories with this group," reported BHS baseball coach Justin Tucker. Once he learned of the decision to cancel all spring sports, Tucker immediately thought "of all of the work all the players have put in all year long and in past years, especially the seniors."
He lamented, "Unfortunately, I had to say goodbye to some of the seniors through text, which was definitely a first for me."
The coach is hopeful summer leagues will get to play. "I just hope players, who have put so much work in, have the ability to at least get on a field this summer or fall."
Tucker has two more wishes: "My hope is that everyone is using this time to focus on the safety of their families and themselves. This time can also be used to focus on old hobbies you maybe ran out of time for. Now you have all the time in the world!"
Oldenburg Academy baseball coach Doug Behlmer recalled that when school and sports were initially postponed until May 1, "we communicated to the kids what drills and conditioning we would like them to do on their own at home."
"I didn’t get to see our athletes in person after the announcement was made (to cancel spring seasons), as our official practice season hadn’t started yet ... However, I did receive a few messages from players expressing their disappointment with the news."
When asked what his players should be reading, Behlmer suggested "their school books, autobiographies of individuals they're interested in and you can never go wrong with reading the Bible."
He reminded athletes that as the COVID-19 outbreak messes with everyone's plans, "we are not alone in our disappointment."
BHS softball coach Randy Obermeyer was crushed for his players as well. "We worked hard for 11 months to prepare for this season. We had four days of tryouts and just finished conversations with those that made a team and were gearing up for some very productive practices starting the day I got word that our season was suspended until further notice. Our hopes were high that we would at least get part of a season in. Even a month would feel better than nothing at all. When I got news that it was cancelled for good, it hurt. There were no words to make the players feel any better about it. I felt terrible for all them.
"For our lone senior, who worked so incredibly hard to prepare for her final season and get that chance to lead, my heart hurt. For the juniors who would get a season to learn and prepare for their senior year, I was depressed. For the sophomores who would finally not be the newbies of the program and get the opportunity to show how committed they are for three more seasons, my mind became numb. The freshmen will never have that opportunity to make that freshman 'wow' impression as they defy the odds and make big plays. They will be redshirts next season, and for that my body aches."
"I send messages once in a while through TeamSnap reminding them to keep their grades up and to stay safe." Obermeyer advises his Lady Bulldogs, "Keep yourself active. Do the things we do when we are together. Throw with your parents or siblings. Hit off a tee into a screen or net or hit from self toss. Stretch often."
The coach reflected, "One bright spot will be that they will always be able to tell their kids and grandkids what it was like living through this time in history and how it affected a season of softball. ... In the end, they can say they survived it and learned great things about themselves in the process."
Lisa Gausman's reaction was the same as most coaches — disbelief. The BHS track and field coach wondered, "Is this really happening? How can this be? For the entire season?!?" Then her emotion turned to sadness. "There were many levels of this sadness, but my first thought was for the seniors: the last time to be a part of their high school team, to wear the Bulldog uniform with pride, to accomplish their goals they had set for themselves for their final season of high school sports."
The BHS math teacher thought about the conditioning and preparation they had been doing for months. "And just like that, it’s all over. Every team brings a different dynamic to the season and this team was no exception. I know I can speak for the rest of my coaches in saying that this team was truly something special. The hard work, dedication, attitude and overall support for each other during conditioning and especially what we experienced as soon as official practices started was amazing. We loved coming to practice and were so excited about the potential of what the 2020 season was going to bring."
She added, "We miss our athletes probably more than they miss us — the sense of pride we get seeing them achieve goals, overcome obstacles, observing them cheering for their teammates and winning a race, and definitely Fun Fridays."
Many of her athletes "were bummed because they were already seeing success from the hard work they put in during the off season." Some achieved personal bests at the East Central Indoor Invitational March 7, the only meet in which they competed.
Her advice to athletes is to have a set routine each day — a specific time to get up and work out and also a list of tasks to accomplish. "I have encouraged them to think about three things: Be productive. Be helpful. Be kind." For those who have another season to look toward, "think about what you can do during this time to better your skills ... live in the moment (with) no regrets."
She recommends a few books students might enjoy while staying at home, "a couple of Sean Covey books that are jam-packed with good stuff: 'The Most Important Decisions You’ll Ever Make' and 'The Seven Habits of Highly Effective Teens.' I also like a book by Jack Canfield and Kent Healy called 'The Success Principles for Teens: How to get From Where you are to Where you Want to Be.'" Gausman advises, "Take this time to learn something new or to really improve on a skill you already have … Technology really gives you no excuse. I am learning how to play the ukulele. I got one two years ago Christmas. There are some great free tutorials out there and I am really enjoying it."
Gausman concluded, "2020 will be a season to remember, but not the way we like to remember seasons."
She observed, "Sports has a way of bringing all kinds of people together for many different reasons and helps us make unique memories that no other outlet can. Whether you are the one on the field, court or stepping up to the line to be a participant, to a parent, grandparent, group of friends in the stands or together in someone’s home watching on TV, cheering and celebrating together, these memories are going to be absent this season, but this, too, shall pass."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.