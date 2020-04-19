OA tennis coach Mark Wilder describes the senior players' strengths and where they're headed: (from left) GiGi Dreyer, attitude and leadership, will major in speech pathology at the University of Cincinnati; Alexa Miles, best serve on the team, will attend the Indiana University Kelley School of Business; Kathryn Wilder, tough and athletic, will study psychology and health science and play tennis at DePauw University; Sarah Price, effort and versatility, will major in education at Marian University.