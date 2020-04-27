A Madison man was arrested April 24 following the theft of an Indiana State Police vehicle, said Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, ISP Versailles District public information officer.
At about 10:30 a.m. that day, a trooper reported that an ISP truck was stolen from his residence on State Road 62 in rural Jefferson County. The trooper had been working on equipment in the vehicle used by a state police specialty team when the male suspect, later identified as Vincent Wiefling, approached the residence on foot. Wiefling then entered the vehicle without being seen by the trooper and drove it away northbound on State Road 62.
Two witnesses of the theft followed Wiefling in the truck until law enforcement could respond.
The suspect crashed the vehicle in a ditch less than two miles from the residence, then fled on foot. Numerous law enforcement agencies responded to the scene. Wiefling was soon located hiding in a nearby wooded area and was taken into custody and transported to the Jefferson County Jail, according to Wheeles. He is being held there pending his initial appearance in court.
Wiefling was incarcerated on preliminary charges of auto theft, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass, operating while intoxicated, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident.
Investigators later learned that he was just released from the custody of the Jefferson County Jail earlier that morning.
The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and Hanover and Madison police departments.
