After the announcement of the temporary shutdown of the Tyson Fresh Meats plant, Indiana Pork executive director Josh Trenary said, "Pork packing and processing plants are already some of the most sanitary facilities in the country, but many are taking special precautions to ensure worker safety. Recently, the Tyson foods plant in Logansport shut down for a day to perform additional deep cleaning and sanitation measures, in addition to mandated use of face masks and the implementation of social-distancing protocols.
"Today (April 22), Tyson committed to an additional voluntary shutdown to thoroughly test employees. This is not unique to the Logansport plant as processing plants across the country are shutting down to make sure they are giving an adequate nod to worker safety. In the long run, if that's what it takes to make sure plant employees are safe and plants can continue to operate, then it's all worth it. In the meantime, though, these temporary shutdowns and other plant labor issues across the country are causing even more of a backup of pigs on farms. Severe backups can cause animal welfare issues that farmers may have to take drastic measures to resolve."
"Indiana farmers want access to markets and to continue to provide quality pork to consumers, but they need adequate packing capacity to do it. The decision to temporarily close a plant is a major detriment to pork farmers, especially in light of all other previous closures across the country. Indiana pig farmers remain committed to providing the best animal care practices even during this pandemic. Indiana Pork hopes that local and state health officials and Tyson management are able to work quickly to get this important part of our pork industry up and running as soon as possible."
According to the Indianapolis Star, the Cass County Health Department reported April 22 that 146 plant workers had tested positive for the virus. Those cases accounted for the majority of the county's 193 cases.
Tyson officials announced April 22 that all production would stop by April 25 due to low worker attendance, COVID-19 cases and community concern.
Indiana Pork is a not-for-profit association representing Indiana's 3,000 family pork farmers through the pork checkoff program. Learn more at www.indianapork.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.