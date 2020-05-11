Southeast Indiana customers are invited to participate in the Fresh Local Food Collaborative online marketplace. After logging in, they can place orders for products from producers in Franklin, Ripley, Dearborn and Ohio counties, reports executive director Trish Bellmore.
Orders placed by Saturday at 5 p.m. will be delivered to the customer’s home on Monday.
The organization’s mission is to connect local producers with new customers. With concerns about safety and anticipated reduced foot traffic at local farmers markets, this no-contact delivery option can help small farms sell what they’ve planted. When empty grocery shelves started showing up, FLFC leaders began working with their network to get products growing early to meet this new demand.
Bellmore notes, “Last year the service ran from late May until October, based on the availability of products. This year, services launched four weeks early to help feed our friends and neighbors in southeast Indiana.”
If you love shopping at the farmers market, but want to shop from the convenience of your home, log on to www.Fresh-Local.org to order products. Online payments with PayPal, Visa, MasterCard and Discover are accepted and 5% of order payments will be donated to support local Farm2School efforts.
New products are added daily, so customers should check back often for availability.
For more information or vendor agreements, see the website or contact Bellmore at 812-926-2200 or trish@Fresh-Local.org.
