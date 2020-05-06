In mid-March the Batesville Memorial Public Library temporarily closed in response to the COVID-19 threat. In May 1, Gov. Eric Holcomb outlined his Back On Track Indiana phased plan to reopen the state. The plan's stage 2 and Executive Order 20-26 give Indiana public libraries the ability to phase in services based on local needs, staffing and the community’s situation.
BMPL director Kim Porter and the library board of trustees have spent the last few weeks researching and developing a plan to reopen in phases and this plan was recently approved by the Ripley County Health Department, according to marketing coordinator Vicki Butz. The plan includes steps to provide essential services first and then gradually work toward enhanced services.
As a first step, BMPL will begin providing access to library materials through curbside service Monday, May 11, between 10 a.m.-4 p.m. This service will continue indefinitely on weekdays. Patrons may reserve items through Evergreen or by phoning the library. When the items are ready for pickup, patrons will drive into the building's south side circle and phone the library at 812-932-1298 to notify staff they are ready for their materials. For the safety of both patrons and staff, this will be a contact free material delivery. All materials should be returned in the drop box.
The library hopes to soon offer document services, such as faxing and also limited computer access for those in need of filing for social services or job hunting. Other services will be phased in as soon as feasible, according to Butz.
She reports, "For the safety of patrons and staff, the building is temporarily closed for general visits and access. But as part of the phased opening process, we will gradually open the physical building. When the building is open to visitors, you will see some changes. The main meeting room is temporarily closed and will serve as the public computer area. Plexiglass will be installed at the service areas and depending on their duties, staff may be wearing masks and gloves. The library will follow guidance on number of people allowed in the building, social distancing and also practice elevated sanitation. These are just a few of the safety protocols we will follow."
In the programming area, BMPL will concentrate on activities that can be done online or events that can be held outdoors. And yes, there will still be a summer reading program for all ages, although the format may be different this year.
Butz emphasizes, "In all that we do, patron and staff safety are a priority. Don’t forget our many online services, such as Overdrive/Libby for ebooks, downloadable audio and also Hoopla, our newest service for movies and TV shows."
Updates will be posted to the Facebook page and website at https://ebatesville.com.
She says, "Thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate these uncharted waters together. BMPL is still here to serve the community and we look forward to the day we can once again open our doors."
