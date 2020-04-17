National Library Week is April 19-25, and Batesville Memorial Public Library leaders invite all community members to find the library at their place by visiting the website https://ebatesville.com to access virtual services and resources. "While the library’s physical spaces may be temporarily closed due to COVID-19, you can discover ebooks, online storytimes and much more – all from home," reports marketing coordinator Vicki Butz.
In times of crisis, libraries respond to their community’s needs in innovative and inspiring ways. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, libraries of all types are continuing to make a difference in people’s lives by providing electronic learning resources, ebooks, information about keeping your family well and safe and much more. At Batesville Memorial Public Library, there are a wide array of virtual services.
National Library Week is a time to highlight the valuable role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities. The public can show their appreciation and support for libraries by visiting their library’s website, following them on social media and using the hashtag #NationalLibraryWeek.
The original theme for National Library Week, “Find your place at the library,” was chosen months ago before the emergence of a global pandemic would force libraries to close their buildings. In response to our rapidly changing times, the theme was revised to “Find the library at your place” to bring attention to how libraries are open for business online, offering the electronic services and digital content their communities need now more than ever.
First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April.
