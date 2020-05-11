Even though she normally works 40-hour weeks, Maddie Lambert says, "During our COVID-19 emergency plan, I work an 84-hour week on night shift, have one week off and one week on call."
The daughter of Tim and Marianne Lambert, Batesville, who is a physician assistant at Community North Hospital and Community East Hospital, Indianapolis, reports, "In my current job, I work for the internal medicine team – also known as hospitalists – where I take care of patients 18 years and older who require hospitalization. The majority of my patients seek medical attention in the ER, but are determined too sick to go home, thus my team will take over their treatment. We are kind of like your primary care provider inside the hospital. We will manage a patient's acute issues as well as their chronic medical diagnoses during their admission into the hospital."
Due to the pandemic, "our patients are more ill than normal. Unfortunately, there is no medication that treats COVID-19 at this time, so the best we can do is monitor patients closely and provide supportive care."
In addition, "our team has switched to an emergency plan due to COVID-19. We adjusted all of our shifts to 12 hours and shuffled around our staffing. I have temporarily been moved to night shift. The goal is to minimize staff exposure, yet remain efficient and safe in our medical practice. Additionally, we have several medical doctors, residents and advance practice providers from the outpatient setting reallocated to our internal medicine team. These providers have been training with us for a few weeks and will be especially helpful if a large surge occurs."
"Like everyone, I am practicing social distancing," reveals the 2012 Batesville High School graduate, who has a Bachelor of Science degree with a concentration in nutrition from Indiana University Bloomington and a Master's of Physician Assistant Studies degree from Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis. "At work we are required to wear personal protective equipment, which includes a gown, face mask, gloves and eyewear. Our hospital has created designated non-COVID floors and COVID floors in hopes to decrease risk of spreading the virus within the hospital."
She believes her training and education have helped her prepare for this crisis because "PA school is fast paced. Therefore, you quickly learn to be adaptable and resourceful. Honestly, I think my hospital group has been the biggest contribution of my preparedness for the pandemic. Our Community Network providers have done a great job educating each other through emails, blogs, phone calls, videos and sharing research articles."
The 26-year-old Indianapolis resident says her family, which also includes her sister, Natalie, who lives in Florida, and her brother, Jonathan, who lives in Indianapolis, has been very helpful during this time. "We’ve all been very supportive of each other with daily FaceTime, calls and texts. We are looking forward to the day we can all be together again."
She adds, "I have seen the destruction of COVID-19 firsthand. Please take restrictions seriously. The better we are at staying home and social distancing now, the sooner we can get back to our routines and see our family/friends!"
