Kate Kaiser, a 2004 Batesville High School graduate, is on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.
"COVID-19 has affected a lot of patients and families, not only physically, but mentally and financially. Besides the obvious consequences of those who are suffering from the disease, there are a lot more restrictive visitor guidelines and stress of long-term prognosis, job security and treatment options. This truly is an unknown virus, and has contributed to a lot of unrest in the medical community," reports the 34-year-old daughter of Mark and Cathy Kaiser, Batesville.
Her brother and sister-in-law Nicholas and Karen Kaiser and their three children, Alex, 7; Andrew, 5; and Abby, 3, also live in the area.
The physician assistant reports, "We have built a drive-thru COVID testing center in our hospital parking lot to help with the demand of testing. Additionally, all providers are wearing personal protective equipment, including gowns, masks, face shields and gloves for any suspected cases. We have erected a barrier wall in the department to divide the suspected COVID patients from the general population so that we are not putting people at unnecessary risk. Our Environmental Services Team has been awesome in keeping our work areas and patient rooms clean."
"I am the lead advanced practice provider for both Lafayette and Crawfordsville, which includes managing emergency department patients in collaboration with our physicians, as well as administrative duties, such as scheduling, hiring and educating the staff," announces the Indianapolis resident.
"Although I am not sure that anyone is truly 'prepared' for a crisis of this caliber, I do feel like my education and training have allowed me to remain calm under pressure and confident in my medical skills and knowledge to make the best medical decisions for my patients. We have an awesome collaborative team of physicians, physician assistants, nurses and techs that are working together to evolve to this constantly changing situation."
Kaiser, who completed her undergraduate and professional degrees at Butler University, points out, "I have had so much support during these difficult times! Between the phone calls, texts, Zoom calls and food deliveries, I have been humbled by everyone's generosity. With the stress of the situation and the unknown, it has been such a mood booster to know I have so many people in my corner!"
"I would continue to encourage the public to abide by the government recommendations .... Taking the extra precaution of wearing a mask in public is also recommended to protect themselves and others."
She adds, "I just want to extend a big thank-you to all the readers who are supporting the community in multiple ways. It truly takes a village, and I am so proud to be from a great town of supportive and innovative individuals. Please stay safe!"
