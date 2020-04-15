The Franklin County Health Department announced April 15 receiving two new positive cases for COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 75. Both new cases are adults, according to a news release from the Franklin County COVID-19 Task Force, comprised of the county’s health and sheriff’s departments and emergency management agency.
Health officials reported that one more patient has been removed from a ventilator and is breathing on his or her own, but still in a hospital.
FCHD supervisor Angie Ruther, RN, said, “While studies have yet to determine if we have peaked, it does appear that our staying home and social distancing efforts are working to slow the spread of the virus.”
Franklin County Commissioner Tom Linkel noted, “We hope by extending the level orange travel watch, everyone will continue to stay at home as much as possible. Please, stay committed to our goal of keeping everyone safe. We have to be cautious to not create a spike in new cases. I completely understand that patience is wearing thin. Hopefully we can start getting back to normal sooner rather than later.”
For the latest information on COVID-19, go to www.coronavirus.gov, or locally at www.franklincounty.in.gov.
