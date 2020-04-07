Every year for the past seven years Indiana State Police Pendleton District Trooper Scott Keegan has dressed up like the Easter Bunny for his local church celebration. Usually Fall Creek Christian Church would hold its celebration for small children on the Saturday before Easter Sunday. But this year, with the COVID-19 restrictions, Keegan figured his Easter Bunny gig was all but over, said Sgt. John Bowling, ISP Pendleton District public information officer.
However, Keegan's wife Amanda thought, "If the kids can't go see the Easter Bunny, why can't the Easter Bunny go see the kids?" So she advertised the visits, complete with social distancing, on her community Facebook group and got 27 requests for an Easter Bunny visit from families around the Pendleton area.
After getting off work April 5, the trooper traded his uniform for his bunny suit only to realize he couldn't drive while wearing the head. So Trooper Mark Hanna came to the rescue and picked up Keegan to deliver him to the different homes. Practicing social distancing, the bunny rolled up in an ISP car, got out and waved at children as they looked out the front of their homes.
This isn't the first time the 15-year trooper has been in the news for serving the Pendleton community. Just last October he saved a choking woman at a Pendleton restaurant by performing back blows and the Heimlich maneuver. "Keegan is an example of the importance of troopers living and participating in the communities they serve, even if it means dressing up like a giant bunny!" noted Bowling.
