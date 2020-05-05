GREENSBURG – Think of your health as if it were a stock – a stock that could prevent health problems and add years on to your life. Sounds like an enticing investment, right?
As the world continues battling a global pandemic and areas around the country face the effects of an economic shutdown, many things are out of the average American’s control. However, social distancing and a healthy diet can still be followed.
Just weeks before the orders to stay home and the shutdowns took effect, an event planned by Decatur County Memorial Hospital and the Decatur County Family YMCA informed local residents about how to maintain a healthy diet with their “The Heart of it All” event.
DCMH registered dietitian Melissa Yake provided crucial information that could improve the lives of area residents.
“The most important thing we can do for our health is to be invested in it, so focus on the things that you can do to improve your health, not on all the things you can’t change,” she said.
“We need to take care of our health to prevent it from deteriorating. We can do that largely through being physically active, eating a balanced diet and maintaining a healthy weight. These are cornerstones for us to move in the right direction. Controlling high blood pressure, decreasing high cholesterol levels and avoiding tobacco usage can drastically improve heart health as well.”
The speaker told the audience heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, and one of the best ways to keep your heart healthy is to include 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise each week. She did say it is always important to discuss with your primary care provider if you wish to start an exercise program to make sure there are no restrictions for you.
According to the most recent Community Health Needs assessment reported, 64.5% of Decatur County adults in 2019 were found to be “insufficiently active” or “inactive,” in regards to physical activity intensity, frequency and duration. Yake said eight in 10 Decatur County adults (82.1 percent) are overweight, while 42.5 percent of Decatur County adults are obese.
But there’s some good news, according to the dietitian.
“We can do something about it. Sit less, move more, and eat a balanced diet. It is important to know that simply moving from no physical activity to some physical activity has the greatest impact on mortality.”
For those who struggle to maintain a proper diet, Yake recommends choosing a balanced food plan. “It seems people want a quick fix, especially diets that eliminate food groups. We want to steer away from those, as they are hard to maintain, can be discouraging, and may eliminate important nutrients in our diet. ChooseMyPlate.gov is an excellent resource on how to build your plate.”
The presenter also noted the American Heart Association recommends replacing saturated and trans fats with unsaturated fats as part of a healthy eating plan. Good fats are usually found in nuts, seeds and healthy oils, such an olive and canola oil, she said.
Also, including more omega-3 fatty acids through food sources is heart healthy as well. She said these are primarily found in fatty fish, like salmon, in addition to oils and seeds, such as chia and flax.
“In general, it is best to choose lean sources of meats while limiting high fat food preparation methods, such as frying, and doing more roasting, grilling and baking of food. Finally, limiting foods high in sodium is healthier for your heart, while limiting foods high in added sugars will help stave off unwanted pounds.”
Remember the little victories lead to big successes, Yake says.
“It is easy to become overwhelmed with our goals when we consider where we are and looking at where we want to be. Start small, be specific and realistic with your goals. If your long-term goal is to fill half of your plate with fruits and nonstarchy veggies at meals and you are currently not eating these foods at all, then make your goal small and specific, such as, ‘I will include one fruit and one veggie serving in my day today.’ Then work up each week from there.”
For some, it might be difficult to remain motivated. Take it one day at a time.
“Remember, no one is perfect,” Yake advised, “so cut yourself some slack if you slip up on your goals, but think long term to keep moving forward. Measure your goals by more than just the scale, which can be daunting. Ask yourself questions, such as ‘Do I have more energy? Has it become easier for me to do my daily activities? Am I in a better mood/place now than when I started?’”
