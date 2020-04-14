The Indiana State Police and Jennings County Sheriff's Office are currently conducting a joint investigation into the disappearance of a North Vernon man, according to Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, ISP Versailles District public information officer.
JCSO was initially contacted by the family of Brian Kirby, 52, North Vernon, March 28 after Kirby failed to return home. He was last known to have been seen at a residence on Primshire Court in Country Squire Lakes, North Vernon, in the March 27 evening hours.
Kirby is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches, 180 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. He was believed to have been wearing a gray sweatshirt with Tennessee printed white letters and blue jeans on the night he disappeared.
Shortly after his disappearance, ISP began assisting the Jennings County Sheriff's Office with the investigation. The state agency has provided detectives and crime scene investigators to assist local detectives. The Indiana State Police Aviation Section and scuba team were also utilized in the search.
Investigators have collected evidence in the investigation, but the investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made in Kirby's disappearance.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Indiana State Police Versailles Post at 812-689-5000 or Jennings County Sheriff's Office at 812-346-4911.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Indiana Conservation Officers have also assisted in the investigation.
