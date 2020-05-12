The Sandi Servaas Memorial Awards, presented by Indiana Landmarks, recognize outstanding achievement in historic preservation, interpreted broadly to encompass a wide range of activities and accomplishments, in two categories. In both categories, self-nominations are welcomed.
ORGANIZATIONAL CATEGORY
In the nonprofit public institution or public agency category, activities — individually or in combination — that might warrant a nomination include but are not limited to projects that saved or protected a historic place; campaigns, programs or events that substantially raised preservation awareness in a community; advocacy to save an endangered place; downtown and neighborhood revitalization programs.
The judges look for a compelling narrative that conveys how the nominee displayed high standards and success in historic preservation; revitalized a neighborhood, town or place, or otherwise had a positive impact on the community.
The award in the organizational category comes with $2,000 and the Servaas Memorial Award sculpture “No Doors to Lock out the Past” by Evansville artist John McNaughton.
YOUTH CATEGORY
In the youth-serving category, the award for achievement in historic preservation might go to a teacher, student, school or youth-serving organization for a preservation-related program. Winners in this category have included a 12-year-old boy who analyzed the energy efficiency of historic windows and presented his findings in a paper and presentation; a high school that involved students in research and writing about historic places for tourism promotion; and a nonprofit organization that offers an annual summer enrichment program for elementary students centered on preservation.
The judges seek youths involved in preservation in a deep, meaningful way. For schools and youth-serving agency nominees, judges prefer programs that engage young people in preservation or elevate their appreciation of landmarks, with special points for programs that are ongoing rather than one-and-done.
The youth category award comes with $1,000 and the Servaas Memorial Award sculpture.
Indiana Landmarks leaders present the Servaas Memorial Awards at the September annual meeting in Indianapolis.
The nomination deadline is June 1. The nomination form can be downloaded at https://www.indianalandmarks.org/about/awards/servaas-memorial-award
At her untimely death in 1975, Sandi Servaas worked for Indiana Landmarks, generating public awareness and support for preservation. To remember her contributions and dynamic spirit, Indiana Landmarks and the Servaas family established the annual Sandi Servaas Memorial Award in 1976.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.