"In these challenging times, we believe more than ever in the power of the humanities to bring us together," says Kristen Fuhs Wells, Indiana Humanities vice president. "Even though we’re social distancing, we can still think, read and talk. We still can (and probably should) read more about history and the situation we find ourselves in. We can think about what we value and how we make decisions, and we can engage in thoughtful discussions (online or at the dinner table).
"That’s why we’re starting a weekly email (sign up at https://indianahumanities.org) with ways to keep the humanities alive and well across Indiana, along with resources you might need in these uncertain times. You’ll find information about upcoming Indiana Humanities activities you can tune in to (or maybe some you’ve missed) and a few curated staff picks to help you cut through the clutter."
What I’m thinking, reading and talking about:
"My son and I started reading 'Granted' by John David Anderson, and we’re hooked on this delightful story featuring a fairy named Ophelia. It’s just one of many Indiana authors I hope to spend time with as I socially distance.
"Inspired by the new Netflix drama on Madam C.J. Walker that started streaming ... (recently), I bought this Rebel Girls chapter book, 'Madam C.J. Walker Builds a Business' for readers ages 6-9.
"Last week while enjoying an outdoor adventure, I packed my 'Next Indiana Campfires: A Trail Companion' to take notes about who I was with, what we saw and what we read.
Leah Nahmias, director of programs and community engagement, reports, "Between my work on the suffrage centennial, the upcoming census and daily public health reminders to #StayIN, I’m thinking a lot about civic duty lately. What do we owe to each other and to our government to ensure our society is healthy and our governance is functional? What can we expect in return? Where do we have personal agency to shape the world around us, and when does it matter that we act collectively to meet a crisis and to protect our most vulnerable? How do our ideas about civic duty expand, if at all, at times like this? I don’t have the answers, yet these are the kinds of questions that we understand better the more points of view we consider. If you need a new topic of discussion with friends and family, why not tackle these big ones?
"April is National Poetry Month! .... We’ll feature Indiana poets and poetry, curated by Indiana Poet Laureate Matthew Graham. And over at Indiana Authors Awards (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter), you can read a poem-a-day by an Indiana poet.
"To be quite honest, if I have to be shut in, I’m glad it’s just as the conclusion to Hilary Mantel’s brilliant, bloody Thomas Cromwell trilogy arrived; I’ve been reading 'The Mirror and the Light,' the follow up to 'Wolf Hall' and 'Bring Up the Bodies,' which are easily my favorite novels of the last decade.
"For obvious reasons, lately I’ve been thinking of how much of what we consider the Western canon has been directly shaped by the plague and other epidemics. This idea is the focus of 'Plague and the Playhouse,' part of one of my all-time favorite podcasts, 'Shakespeare’s Restless World,' which looks at how recurrent plagues, fluxes and other diseases affected the Bard’s life and writing.
"What I’m looking forward to: I saw the trailer for the upcoming American Experience episode 'The Vote' and I got goosebumps. Mark your calendars for July 6."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.