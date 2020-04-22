Indiana's primary election has been moved from May 5 to June 2 due to COVID-19 concerns.
Six primary election deadlines are explained by Ruth Rowlett, Franklin County clerk’s first deputy:
• Monday, May 4 – Deadline at voter registration office’s at the close of business for a voter to apply to register or transfer a registration. Those submitting voter registration applications online have until midnight.
• Tuesday, May 5 – First day a voter may vote an absentee ballot in the clerk's office or satellite office
• Friday, May 8 – End of the pre-primary campaign finance reporting period
• Thursday, May 14 – First day a confined voter, a voter caring for a confined person at a private resident or a voter with disabilities may vote an absentee ballot before an absentee voter board at the voter’s residence or place of confinement
• Friday, May 15 – Deadline by noon for filing pre-primary campaign finance reports for primary candidates
• Thursday, May 21 – Deadline by 11:59 p.m. for clerk to receive an absentee ballot by mail. Franklin County residents can call 765-647-5111, Ext. 3, to receive an absentee ballot by mail or can print the form at https://indianavoters.in.gov/MVPHome/PrintDocuments. Ripley County residents can request an application by calling 812-689-4783 or can print one out at www.ripleycounty.com.
Ginger Bradford, Ripley County Clerk, says, “The safety and well-being of our voters is first and foremost. That is why I encourage voters to vote early by mail."
She adds, "In an effort to ensure the safety and well-being of those who work as members of the precinct boards at the polling locations, the state has proclaimed that those working at the polling locations do not need to be residents of the county in which they are working. They do, however, need to be registered to vote in the state of Indiana. These are paid positions. Anyone interested in more information should contact the election office at 812-689-4783."
