Ripley County has at least 70 persons infected with COVID-19. One who has recovered told his story by email after receiving questions from The Herald-Tribune.
Dr. Jeffrey Hatcher, a Margaret Mary Health obstetrician-gynecologist, recalled, “My symptoms started sometime on March 15 with a slight cough that progressed over the next few days. It was similar to my usual springtime dry cough I get every year.”
“Initially with the onset of my cough, I contacted (MMH) infection control to discuss what to do. At that time, the protocol stated that since I didn’t have a fever and otherwise felt fine, I could work with a mask and frequent hand washing. However, that was limited and brief since I chose not to go in so as not to alarm anyone. At that time, I did not think I had C-19 in my wildest dreams.”
“On Friday night, March 20, I began to have high fevers and severe muscle aches. At that point, I was afraid that I had C-19. On Saturday, March 21, I called the hospital and they had me come in to get tested. I did a nasal swab to rule out flu and bloodwork. I also had a sputum culture. The way the testing protocol was set up had my COVID test (ready) to go out if I didn’t have the flu since it is unusual to get both influenza and COVID together.
“Saturday and Sunday were horrible with fevers over 102 degrees and the worst joint pain and body aches. I had never experienced anything like that. I didn’t have a bad cough or shortness of breath, just extreme fatigue. I was sleeping 16-18 hours a day. All I could do was try to stay hydrated.
“The initial test for flu and other infections was negative. All of my tests were consistent with a viral infection. On Sunday, March 22, my doctor called in Hydroxychloroquine (used treat malaria infections, some autoimmune diseases and now the novel coronavirus) and a Z pack (Zithromax is used to treat a wide variety of bacterial infections) to start since all signs were pointing to C-19. I started those Sunday night.
My C-19 test came back Monday (March 23). I got a call from Dr. Welsh (the Ripley County health officer) ... to deliver my results. I was not surprised. At that time, I was so sick I knew I had it. Almost immediately, the county health department and the hospital were calling. We reviewed my contacts from the prior two weeks to determine a source of infection. We also looked to see who I was in contact with 48 hours prior to onset of symptoms since those were the people most at risk of exposure from me.
“One of the worst things was being home alone with just my dogs and being so sick. That was one of the biggest challenges. There was just no way to know when it was going to end. Every day I just seemed to get sicker. It wasn’t like having the flu where you get really sick, but soon after you start to feel better.
“I had so much support from so many people. It was strange, though. I was not feeling well enough to talk, so almost everything was through texting. People would drop food or other things on my porch and then text me to let me know it was there. However, I really didn’t have an appetite. I just wanted water and diluted Gatorade.
“On Tuesday, March 24, I thought I was getting better. However, that night things just got worse. I had a finger pulse oximeter to check my oxygen levels and that night they began to drop from a normal range to the low 90s and below 90 if I went up my stairs or had any increase in physical activity. Over the next few days, I became weaker and my fever persisted. The body aches were less, but I was still sleeping for most of the day. At that point I had lost 10 pounds in five days.
“Still during this time, the texts kept coming in, sometimes so many it was hard to answer timely.
“By Thursday, I was so weak and felt so badly I called the Emergency Department and they had me come in to be evaluated. It was all I could do to drive over and walk in. While there they checked my blood, did a chest X-ray and checked my oxygen ... (and) I received some IV (intravenous therapy) fluids. Everything checked out and fortunately I got to go home.
“My fever finally resolved Saturday (March 28) after eight days. I still had a cough that was intermittent and I still was so weak. Over the next four days, even running the vacuum was exhausting. By the middle of last week, I was able to take short walks. I had very little appetite during this time. Once the end of the week arrived, I was taking longer walks and was slowly getting my energy back. I’m still not completely back even today,” he wrote April 6.
“I do hope to return to the office this week. It has been a long time to be isolated on quarantine. It is nice to be able to be out and know I won’t make anyone sick. This disease is so contagious, but also so random in who it infects and how sick some get, and others only have mild symptoms.”
After experiencing this virus that we’re still learning so much about, Hatcher has some advice: “Everyone needs to be aware of maintaining personal safety and making sure to take precautions when interacting with others, especially the elderly. The social distancing is so important while we navigate this. I can’t stress enough the need to use good hygiene and wash your hands as frequently as possible.”
