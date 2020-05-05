Batesville native Jill Weberding, an oncology nurse consultant and founder and CEO of Nurse Assure, has a passion for educating the public about cancer and its prevention.
“I’ve spent my entire career in oncology, which is now 22 years. I have a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree and a master’s degree in public health as well,” Weberding said.
Her company focuses on explaining cancer in a simple manner. She also conducts nurse education.
Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the U.S., according to Weberding. She recently discussed skin cancer warning signs and prevention in recognition of Skin Cancer Awareness Month, which is in May.
TYPES OF SKIN CANCER
Basal cell carcinoma is the most common form of skin cancer. More than 4 million cases are diagnosed in the U.S. annually, according to Weberding.
Squamous cell carcinoma is the second most common form with about 1 million cases diagnosed in the U.S. each year.
Melanoma is the most serious form of the disease. Melanoma is much more invasive than basal cell and squamous cell carcinomas.
Merkel cell carcinoma is a rare form of skin cancer.
MAIN CAUSES
Exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light is the leading cause of skin cancer. People are exposed to UV light from spending time in sunlight or by using tanning beds.
Weberding advised against the use of tanning beds as they dramatically increase a person’s risk of developing the disease.
About a decade ago, tanning beds were classified as category one carcinogens. Plutonium and cigarettes are also in category one.
“If you were offered to lie in a cabinet for 20 to 30 minutes two to three times per week and it was going to emit plutonium, we wouldn’t consider that,” Weberding said. “However, that’s really what we are doing. It’s the same level of risk as far as the category. Indoor tanning devices emit 10 to 15 times higher UV radiation than the sun does.”
The oncology nurse consultant referenced a study that indicated women under the age of 20 who have tanned more than six times are six times more likely to be diagnosed with melanoma.
“More skin cancers are diagnosed than all other cancers combined,” she noted. “We have more than 5 million cases per year. Many of those could be prevented with decreasing UV exposure. That’s the empowering thing about this disease. We could literally prevent millions of cases.”
Long clothing should be worn to cover skin when going outside to prevent exposure to UV light.
Sunscreen should be applied to the skin prior to going outside on both sunny and cloudy days. Weberding said it is important to re-apply sunscreen every half hour.
PREVENTION AND WARNING SIGNS
The Nurse Assure leader stressed the importance of conducting skin exams. “Thankfully, we can actually see skin cancer most of the time, unlike most cancers that develop inside the body. What’s so important is that you’re doing those skin exams at home and with your doctor.”
Weberding said there are several methods of screening the body for skin abnormalities. When looking at your skin, she advises to first ask yourself if a spot or mole has always been on the body and if it looks abnormal.
“If you see that and you’re not sure, you want to make sure you make a note of it on your calendar, preferably either in your phone or on a paper calendar,” Weberding said. “If it hasn’t gone away in the next three weeks or if it starts to grow or change during that time, you would want to see a doctor to check it out.”
Other skin changes to watch for include an increase in size or thickness of a spot or mole and changes in color, shape or texture.
“Skin cancer can look and present in different ways, like a reddish patch or (an) itchy irritated place, a scar like area, but you don’t remember ever having a scar there,” Weberding said. “It helps to know your body and look for something new. When you’re in doubt, check it out.”
She wants people to remember not all skin cancers develop from a mole.
“For melanomas, only about 20% to 30% develop from an existing mole,” Weberding said. “It’s not just checking your moles. You want to do a full skin exam.”
She recommended performing full skin exams monthly much like monthly breast and testicular exams.
“You basically need to get completely undressed. You need a mirror. It helps to have a handheld mirror and you just start at one part of your body and work your way down,” the consultant advised. “Really, it’s getting to know what is normal for you so that you can spot something that’s new, changing or different. You are the one who’s going to notice first if something is new or changing.”
It is best to start at the face and work your way down, making sure to look at all parts of the body including the back. Weberding said spouses can help each other look at their backs and other hard-to-see areas.
Weberding suggested using the “ugly duckling strategy” when checking the body for skin abnormalities. “Essentially, most of the moles on your body will look very similar, so you are trying to spot the ugly duckling of the group. That can be an early sign of melanoma because melanoma won’t typically look like the other moles if it is arising from one of those.”
Open sores that don’t heal could also be a sign of basal cell carcinoma.
TREATMENT
Most people will undergo surgery to have the area of concern removed. Melanomas require a surgeon, but many procedures can be done in a doctor’s office.
“It depends on which skin cancer they have and how advanced it is if any further treatment is needed after that,” Weberding said.
A frequent follow-up schedule is important to prevent the reoccurrence of skin cancer.
Immunotherapy is usually administered after initial treatment. She reported immunotherapy has transformed melanoma treatment in the last decade as melanoma doesn’t respond well to traditional treatment like chemotherapy.
“It has completely transformed how we treat that disease and the patient survival rate,” Weberding said. “We are literally stimulating and enhancing your own immune system to recognize and fight cancer cells.”
ADVICE FOR THOSE WITH CANCER
Weberding said it’s important for those battling skin cancers to understand they are not alone. She also highlighted the importance of cancer education.
“The biggest thing for any cancer is to get educated. Understand what your cancer is, what the recommended treatment is and the power of prevention.”
Kraig Younts, a Rushville Republican reporter, may be contacted at kraig.younts@rushvillerepublican.com.
