Rhys Rauscher (left), 5, Huntingburg, and his father, Rauscher Farms co-owner Dan Rauscher, walk in a pasture at the dairy farm April 24. Dairy farmers are continuing operations as normal, but bracing for a steep drop in the price of milk. "You've got to be an optimist if you're a farmer, because if you're not, I don't know what keeps you going," Dan said.