Franklin County health officer Dr. Darrell Brimhall secured an order to officially close the Haspin Acres off-road vehicle park in Laurel April 4. Officials have spent several days researching legal precedent and current case law to ensure legal standards were met and followed in securing the order.
During this time, Franklin County Commissioner Tom Linkel spoke with Haspin Acres representatives via telephone. Around 11 a.m. Friday, April 3, he spoke with the park manager, asking their cooperation in placing voluntary restrictions. However, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department received numerous complaints regarding traffic being backed up in the park area.
Pursuant to executive Order 20-08, Brimhall found at least these reasons:
1. Haspin Acres constitutes a prohibited place of outdoor public amusement
2. Haspin Acres constitutes a public gathering when it is open for business and allows 10 or more people to congregate on its premises
There is no timeline when Haspin Acres will be allowed to re-open.
FCSD deputies spent several hours clearing traffic and educating visitors on the importance of following their respective state’s stay-at-home orders. No charges have been filed at this time. Should the park be found in violation of the Health officer’s order, park officials could face Class B misdemeanors, which are punishable by up to 180 days in jail and up to $1,000 in fines if a person is convicted.
