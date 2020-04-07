A two-vehicle crash on State Road 350 near Osgood claimed the life of a Versailles woman April 6.
Indiana State Police Versailles District troopers responded to scene at about 3 p.m., said Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, the district's public information officer
The initial investigation by Master Trooper Ben Bastin indicated a black 2003 Mazda car being driven by Tammy Judd, 48, Versailles, was traveling eastbound on State Road 350 near Finks Road. For an unknown reason, her vehicle left the road's south side and struck a guardrail, then came back onto the road and entered the westbound lane into the path of a white 1998 Chevrolet dump truck being driven by Brock Peetz, 44, Napoleon.
The vehicles struck nearly head-on in the westbound lane.
Judd sustained fatal injuries. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ripley County Coroner's Office. Peetz sustained minor injuries. Toxicology results on both drivers are pending.
The road was closed for nearly four hours for cleanup and crash investigation, which is ongoing.
Bastin also was assisted by Troopers Elston, Prather, Linville, and Holley; the Ripley County Sheriff's Office; Indiana Conservation Officers; Osgood Fire Department; and Ripley County EMS.
