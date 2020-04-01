HAVING FUN WHILE SOCIAL DISTANCING
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Mary Elizabeth Knopfle, 69, Supply, North Carolina, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, Brunswick House. Mary was born at Margaret Mary Community Hospital, Batesville, Indiana, Thursday, Oct. 19, 1950, to the late William and Loretta Gillman Westerman. In additio…
Gregory Wade Thayer, 69, of Osgood passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at Margaret Mary Health in Batesville. The son of J. Wade and Mary Kamman Thayer was born at the Whitlatch Clinic in Milan on November 28, 1950. He was married to Yolanda Kramer on October 22, 1977, and his wife of 42 yea…
Eunice F. Miller, age 84 of Batesville, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at her home. Born November 5, 1935, in Franklin County Indiana, she is the daughter of Bertha (nee Geis) and William Metz. She worked 19 years at the Hill-Rom Company as an assembler. Family was most important to Eunice and…
Most Popular
Articles
- This area has highest rate of COVID-19 cases in state
- Amazon workers at Jeffersonville facility fear exposure to virus
- Indiana braces for surge, calls for volunteer efforts
- County makes COVID sick days available to employees
- Young Leaders to Watch: Brian and Lori Rennekamp
- First Ripley County resident dies of COVID-19
- Woman using her talent to help others through coronavirus threat
- UPDATED: First two Ripley County COVID-19 patients are younger
- Former Kellogg's bakery won't be online soon
- Quiltmakers on a mask-making mission
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.