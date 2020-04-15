After graduating from Oldenburg Academy in 2008, Dr. Stephen Hammoor pursued his dreams.
"I went to Indiana University for undergrad, where I double-majored in theater and drama and religious studies. Then I went on to New York University, where I earned my master's and doctorate in educational theater in colleges and communities – applied theater. I also attended a two-year interfaith seminary in New York City and became an ordained minister."
"I am currently the director of inquiry and instruction at Compositive Primary, a brand new primary school in Denver, Colorado. I oversee the teaching staff and curriculum development throughout the building .... I love collaborating with teachers and children and materials to make learning engaging."
"I am also an instructor for the University of Denver's Prison Arts Initiative, where I direct professional theater inside the prison system with folks who are incarcerated ... (and) I love connecting with people and supporting them as they more deeply understand themselves through theater."
The 30-year-old also admits he has two exciting challenges: "At the school, creating curriculum that emerges from the interests of our children while integrating standards and arts ... (and) navigating prison culture and expectations with theater."
Prior to moving out West, "I was the theater specialist and director at Blue School in Manhattan, have taught at New York University, was the director of education at Brooklyn Acting Lab and a teaching artist throughout New York City. I also directed theater professionally there and worked in the prison system by teaching theater and college courses."
He reveals, "Denver is beautiful and so much calmer than living in New York City. People are kind and generous with a Midwestern sensibility that I grew up with. And the mountains aren't bad either."
Looking to the future, "I am excited to continue working with the Prison Arts Initiative, which my partner, Ashley Hamilton, founded, to bring theater and joy into many more lives. I am also working on writing a book right now about joy and everyday objects."
While in high school, Hammoor lived in West Harrison and has many memories of his four years at OA. "I fondly remember acting and designing and directing theater with Therese Zins and Larry Mobley and Liz Beiersdorfer and religious studies with Amy Ruberg and Mary Ann Hegner, to name a few folks who come to mind. I also recall developing a couple of very influential relationships with nuns through the Adopt-A-Sis program."
"My family is still in the Cincinnati area. My siblings also attended Oldenburg Academy and are living exciting lives. My sister, Jessica, is a pharmacist at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati. My brother, Luke, is finishing his BFA from the University of Cincinnati in industrial design. My other sister, Cori, is also finishing her BA in business from UC. My parents are well – my dad (Steve Hammoor) recently retired and my mom (Becky Hammoor) is a pediatric nurse at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center."
His advice for those who are deciding on a career path is "don't expect to start working on top. Learn and earn your way through hard work and determination."
