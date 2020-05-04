The bicentennial bison sculpture in front of the Memorial Building is wearing a mask, urging us to do the same.
It’s better to be safe than sorry!
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Updated: May 4, 2020 @ 6:46 pm
Judith "Judy" Edwards, 74, Dillsboro, passed away at Mercy West Hospital in Cincinnati on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Judy was born on Tuesday, July 10, 1945, in Batesville, Indiana, the youngest daughter of the late John and Frances (WiWi) Laker. She married Loren "Sonny" Edwards on April 26…
