HVAF (Helping Veterans and Families) of Indiana Inc. is responding to meet the needs of homeless and at-risk veterans by participating in the global #GivingTuesdayNow campaign.
#GivingTuesdayNow is a new global day of giving and unity that will take place May 5 – in addition to the regularly scheduled Dec 1 #GivingTuesday – as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.
“It will take our entire community to make sure the most vulnerable among us are taken care of,” said Emmy Hildebrand, vice president of strategy. “I’m so grateful to everyone pitching in to donate to support our veterans.
"One out of every three homeless in our nation are veterans, making our mission to 'provide hope, housing and self-sufficiency for all veterans and their families' even more meaningful during this time of crisis. In order to continue to support our Hoosier Heroes, we are asking that people join us on May 5 in three different ways":
• Putting together hygiene kits for veterans and posting about it on social media
• Participating in a virtual clothing drive by purchasing new essential clothing for veterans
• Donating money or becoming a monthly donor to support the growing demand for services: www.hvaf.org/donate/
Brian Copes, HVAF President and CEO, said, “Every little bit helps. Our needs during this crisis are not unique, but the clients we serve are. In the simplest terms, we need nonperishable food, money and new underwear. I'm also asking our patriotic supporters to sign up as sustaining monthly donors at a $10, $20 or $50 level. This crisis will be with us for a long time and we will need your continued support. Thanks in advance for whatever you're able to do to support our veterans and this agency.”
Those interested in joining HVAF of Indiana’s #GivingTuesdayNow efforts can visit https://www.facebook.com/events/929141564195735/.
More details about the GivingTuesday movement are offered at www.givingtuesday.org. Youth interested in joining the movement can visit GivingTuesdayKids.org for inspiration and project ideas.
