GREENSBURG — When she walked across the stage at her high school graduation, Natasha Struewing knew she was heading into the field of nursing because she wanted to help people.
She went on to become a certified nursing assistant, working at Decatur County Memorial Hospital on the weekends while pursuing her bachelor’s degree at the University of Indianapolis. She enjoyed working alongside her mom, who was working in outpatient surgery at the time.
“Decatur County Memorial Hospital has always felt like family,” she said. “I kind of grew up here.”
As her passion for nursing continued burning bright, Struewing rose through the ranks at the hospital, serving as a registered nurse and eventually moving into her current position as a nurse practitioner in women’s health. She has always cherished the warm, friendly atmosphere of the hospital, but she appreciated the staff as a true second family when she recently found herself as a patient, according to a DCMH news release.
On Monday, March 16, just a few days after the declaration of COVID-19 as a national emergency, the Oldenburg resident started experiencing virus symptoms. She woke up with severe back pain and shortness of breath. Rather than going about her workday, she saw a nurse practitioner, who determined Struewing had severe pneumonia in her right lung and sent her home with a five-day antibiotic treatment. Her condition quickly took a turn for the worse when she developed a 102-degree fever that evening.
“It came fast and furious for me,” she remembered. “My whole body hurt. Over the week, I took my entire Z-pack treatment and it did nothing. I was having major difficulty breathing.”
Four days after its onset, Struewing was tested for COVID-19 and, in accordance with CDC guidelines, was quarantined at home. A few days later the test results came back positive.
Once day six hit, so did the stomach and intestinal issues. Natasha quarantined herself in her bedroom, which fortunately has a connecting bathroom. Her husband packed her a cooler full of food, but none of it stayed down.
When the next week arrived, it was time for the woman to go to the hospital. Fainting in her bathroom on March 23 was the final straw. Her DCMH care team discovered she now had pneumonia in both lungs, and they wanted to observe her overnight.
The next day, the patient told Dr. Kirk Crouser she had a heavy feeling of doom in her chest.
“He told Struewing, ‘That’s what everyone with COVID-19 has been saying, that they feel like they are going to drown and they have a sense of doom.’”
By that evening, she was requiring three liters of oxygen, and found herself drifting into a dark, desperate mindset.
“The next two nights, I held onto the railing of my hospital bed and stayed up praying,” she said. “It was the most horrifying experience. And it was very lonely. I couldn’t even have my husband (Mark) there to hold my hand through it. But the nurses, nursing aides and respiratory therapists were amazing, and they all supported me.”
Throughout her four days in the hospital, Struewing felt like she was in the hands of a second family – that the doctors and nurses not only provided outstanding medical care, they also gave her peace of mind. She was overwhelmed with gratitude for their comfort and compassion. The mother of three girls said her experience as a patient made her even prouder to be professionally associated with Decatur County Memorial Hospital.
Struewing went home on March 26 and was on oxygen for the next eight days. She’s been quarantined since then, but finally feeling back to normal.
“I go back to work on Monday (April 27), and I’m very excited,” Struewing said with a laugh full of relief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.