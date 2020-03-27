Based on the guidance of public health agencies, until further notice all Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Cincinnati programs are being rescheduled or conducted online or by phone, whenever possible.
Now, more than ever, we are here for you. Call 513-721-4284 for further information or contact the 24/7 helpline anytime at 800-272-3900 to speak with a dementia expert.
Keep up to date with educational programs via online:
• Tuesdays “End of Day Education,” 6:30-7:30 p.m.
April 14, Introduction to Alzheimer’s disease
April 21, Healthy Living for your Brain and Body
April 28, 10 Warning Signs
• Thursdays “Coffee Talk,” 1-2 p.m.
April 9, Living with Alzheimer’s: Middle Stage Part 1
April 16, Living with Alzheimer’s: Middle Stage Part 2
April 23, Living with Alzheimer’s: Late Stage
April 30, Healthy Living for your Brain and Body
• Friday “Lunch & Learn” noon-1 p.m.
April 3, Introduction to Alzheimer’s Disease
April 10, Healthy Living for your Brain and Body
April 17, 10 Warning Signs
April 24, Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia
To register for the webinars, call 800-272-3900 or visit https://www.alz.org/cincinnati/helping_you/calendar.
Once registered, you will be emailed a link to the webinar. The programs are free, but registration is required.
