Beginning Wednesday, May 13, the Brookville Public Library and Laurel Public Library will offer call-ahead service, reports Franklin County Public Library District director Susan Knight. Libraries will be open from 1-6 p.m. weekdays and 1-4 p.m. on Saturdays.
Patrons should call ahead to arrange a time to pick up materials they have reserved online or by phone. Desired items will be checked out, bagged and brought to the vehicle, then placed preferably into a trunk or rear hatch to comply with social distancing.
At Brookville, please utilize the alley between the library buildings. At Laurel, the parking lot will be used.
She advises, "You may also email or call ahead to arrange for printing, copying and faxing services. There will be no charge for faxes or 10 copies or fewer. If paper copies are to be faxed or copied, there will be a 48-hour quarantine before the papers are handled by staff. If you want a fax receipt or return of the originals, please provide a self-addressed, stamped enveloped or call to arrange a pickup time."
To reach libraries by phone, call Brookville at 765-647-4031 or Laurel at 765-698-2582. To electronically submit items to be faxed or printed, email documents@fclibraries.org and let employees know which library you will be utilizing.
The state’s interlibrary loan program is just beginning to resume and will not be fully operational for some time. Knight says, "We’ll simply be doing our best. The state has initiated a return anywhere service that allows K-12 and college students to return their materials to local public libraries. We’re pleased to participate in this program."
Knight points out, "Although both buildings offer drop boxes, you don’t need to rush to return items you still have on hand from before we closed. We’re working on details, but we can’t handle everything coming in at once, so we will be working with patrons to avoid fines.
"This certainly isn’t business as usual for us, but it is an important initial step in that direction. The health and safety of our staff, patrons and communities are our top priorities. We’ll continue to look for new ways to serve, yet protect."
