The Franklin County Health Department received two new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total to 98. Both new patients are adults, according to a news release from the Franklin County COVID-19 Task Force.
Health officials also announced that one more patient has since recovered from the coronavirus and has been released from quarantine, bringing the county’s total number of recovered patients to 73.
Commissioner Tom Linkel said, “We are reviewing the governor’s plans and are looking forward to our community’s businesses, in accordance with the stage two guidelines, to begin opening in a manner that is safe for their staff and customers. As we move forward, it is critical for everyone to continue to follow the recommended guidelines: stay home as much as possible, practice social distancing if you must go out, wear a mask if social distancing isn’t possible and avoid large gatherings.”
For the latest information on COVID-19, go to www.franklincounty.in.gov or on Facebook at Franklin County Indiana Sheriff’s Department and Franklin County Health Department.
For information on the governor’s five-stage plan to safely reopen Indiana, go to www.backontrack.in.gov.
