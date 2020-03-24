Franklin County health officials received four new confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, all adults, March 24, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to nine.
The presumptive positive case that was reported March 22 is included in the four new confirmed positive results, reported Franklin County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Jason Lovins, the county’s COVID-19 public information officer.
“The data can sometimes seem confusing when it comes to presumptive positives and confirmed positives,” stated Angie Ruther, RN, the Franklin County Health Department supervisor. “Due to the volume of tests that have been conducted, the fact that tests are being conducted in different labs, and some patients being in out-of-state hospitals, it can take some time before we receive the results. Unfortunately, that can lead to a lot of misunderstanding, as well as a greater sense of anxiety in the community.”
Officials also reported that the first known COVID-19 case in Franklin County and his family have met the Indiana State Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to be released from quarantine March 24. The individual is doing well and his family has shown no virus symptoms throughout the quarantine. Officials received several negative test results from various individuals who have been tested.
Citizens are urged to follow the governor’s “stay-at-home” order, which takes effect March 24 at midnight. Follow the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department and Franklin County Health Department on Facebook for the latest updates.
