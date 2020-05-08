The Franklin County Health Department announced May 8 receiving three new positive COVID-19 cases, all adults, bringing the county’s total number of positives to 107, according to a news release from the Franklin County COVID-19 Task Force.
Health officials also announced that four more patients have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing Franklin County’s total of recovered patients to 78.
Officials would like to remind businesses, according to the governor’s Executive Order 20-26 section 4, “On or before May 11, all Hoosier employers shall develop a plan to implement measures and institute safeguards to ensure a safe environment for their employees, customers, clients and members.” The order further states, “The plan shall be provided to each employee or staff and posted publicly.” The plan must also follow Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards. To review the order, go to www.coronavirus.in.gov.
For information on the governor’s program to connect small businesses and nonprofit organizations with PPE to safely reopen, go to https://backontrack.in.gov/ppemarketplace.htm.
For the latest information on COVID-19, including business reopening plans, go to www.franklincounty.in.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.