The Franklin County Board of Commissioners announced March 23 that they would close the government center and courthouse buildings to the public at the end of the day, according to a Franklin County Sheriff's Department news release.
The individual offices are responsible for maintaining their business. A drop box has been placed outside of the government center to leave paperwork or mail, no larger than a legal envelope size, for government offices. Citizens are encouraged to conduct business via telephone or electronic means. Office numbers and email address can be found by visiting http://www.franklincounty.in.gov/countyoffices.
