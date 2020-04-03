Franklin County sheriff’s deputies responded to 682 calls for service in February, according to Sheriff Peter Cates.
Among the calls for service investigated were traffic stops, 87; property damage accidents, 70; 911 Hang Ups/accidental dials, 61; suspicious persons or vehicles, 55; burglaries or thefts, 23; domestic and other batteries, 19; residential and business alarms, 17; business or residential building checks, 10; and personal injury accidents, seven.
Deputies made 31 arrests on various charges: warrants, eight; operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving while suspended, four each; domestic and other batteries and burglaries/thefts, three each; possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and habitual traffic violator, two each; public intoxication, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, one each.
There was an average of 59 prisoners housed in the Franklin County Security Center throughout February. The maximum capacity 75 inmates. However, in order to properly classify inmates as required by Indiana Code 210 IAC 3, Indiana Jail Standards, the security center is considered overcrowded if it exceeds 80% of the maximum capacity or 60 inmates.
Deputies drove a total of 23,821 miles with the transport officers driving an additional 4,748 miles. The transport officers conducted 25 prisoner transports, transporting 25 prisoners to and from Tristate Department of Corrections facilities. Two pieces of real estate were sold at sheriff’s auction, and there were 100 civil process papers served.
Citizens wishing to report illegal drug activity and/or other crimes may do so by calling 765-647-0755. Callers can remain anonymous. For real-time weather-related emergencies and crime information, sign up for free text messaging at www.nixle.com. Like us on Facebook at Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.
