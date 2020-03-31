Franklin County health officials reported two more deaths over the weekend that are suspected to be related to COVID-19, Franklin County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Jason Lovins, the county’s COVID-19 public information officer, reported March 30.
The victims were both males in their 70s. One patient was under a doctor’s care at an Indiana hospital, and the other was under a doctor’s care at an Ohio hospital.
Officials also received 11 new positive cases over the weekend, bringing Franklin County’s total to 34 positives for coronavirus. All the new cases are adults with the youngest in their 20s.
On March 31, the Indiana State Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard showed the county has 35 cases and four deaths.
The Franklin County Health Department announced that one county resident currently in a Hoosier hospital is recovering. The male in his 80s has been removed from a ventilator and is breathing on his own.
Citizens dealing with coronavirus and needing financial assistance are encouraged to contact their township trustees.
